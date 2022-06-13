 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowgirls lose twice at Riverside Tournament

Kaden Payne, Sidney

Sidney junior Kaden Payne throws the ball back to her pitcher after making a catch during the Cowgirls' loss at Fremont-Mills Thursday, June 2.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowgirls returned to the field after more than a week off and took two losses Saturday, June 11, at the Riverside Softball Classic.

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson defeated the Cowgirls 5-2 and then Riverside earned a 7-3 win over Sidney.

In the opening game against the Yellow Jackets, the Cowgirls didn’t score until the sixth inning just after Thomas Jefferson had extended its lead to 5-0 in the home fifth.

The Cowgirls scored two runs in the first inning against Riverside, but gave up six in the fourth to allow the Bulldogs to take control of the game.

Stats from both games will be added when available.

Sidney fell to 2-6 on the season with the two losses and returns home for a Corner Conference game Monday against East Mills.

