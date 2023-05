Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Sidney Cowgirls had just one baserunner in a 12-0 loss at Woodbine Thursday, May 25.

The Tigers scored eight runs in the first inning, added three in the second and then one in the third, which ended the game because of the run-rule.

Woodbine sophomore Charlie Prior struck out nine Cowgirls in three innings, giving up just one walk.

Sidney fell to 0-2 on the season and is home Friday for a Corner Conference game against East Mills.