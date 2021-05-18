 Skip to main content
Cowgirls one better than St. Albert to win first round regional tourney
Cowgirls one better than St. Albert to win first round regional tourney

  • Updated
Sidney girls golf wins regional

Members of the Sidney girls golf team, and their coach, show off their winning scoresheet after winning the first round regional tournament in Neola Monday, May 17. Pictured, from left: Kennedy Shull, Ellah Pummel, Eve Brumbaugh, Janice Shanno (head coach), Avery Dowling, Tia McClane and Faith Brumbaugh.

 Photo courtesy Janice Shanno/Sidney Community Schools

The Sidney Cowgirls advanced to the regional golf final after a first round regional tournament victory Monday, May 17, at Quail Run near Neola.

The Cowgirls shot a 400, beating St. Albert by one stroke. Both teams advance to next week’s regional final at Crestwood Hills near Anita.

The Cowgirls finished with two of the top three in the field. Avery Dowling earned runner-up honors with an 88 while Eve Brumbaugh finished third overall with a 90. Griswold’s Jenna Reynolds won medalist honors with an 86.

Essex-Stanton finished fourth in the team race with a 434.

Faith Brumbaugh was next for Sidney with a 101. Matty Christiansen’s 121 wrapped up Sidney’s team score.

The Cowgirls also got a 129 from Ellah Pummel and a 160 from Kennedy Shull.

Sidney and St. Albert will be joined by Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Kingsley-Pierson, Mount Ayr and Westwood at the regional final with the top two there, as well as top six individuals, advancing to the state meet.

All five Trojanette scores were within seven strokes of each other in what turned into their final event of the season.

Allie Sandin led Essex-Stanton with a 106. Helen Nicholas added a 108. Abby Burke and Leah Sandin shot matching 110s to make up the team score.

Gracee Thompson completed the Essex-Stanton lineup with a 113.

