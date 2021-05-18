Cowgirls one better than St. Albert to win first round regional tourney

The Sidney Cowgirls advanced to the regional golf final after a first round regional tournament victory Monday, May 17, at Quail Run near Neola.

The Cowgirls shot a 400, beating St. Albert by one stroke. Both teams advance to next week’s regional final at Crestwood Hills near Anita.

The Cowgirls finished with two of the top three in the field. Avery Dowling earned runner-up honors with an 88 while Eve Brumbaugh finished third overall with a 90. Griswold’s Jenna Reynolds won medalist honors with an 86.

Essex-Stanton finished fourth in the team race with a 434.

Faith Brumbaugh was next for Sidney with a 101. Matty Christiansen’s 121 wrapped up Sidney’s team score.

The Cowgirls also got a 129 from Ellah Pummel and a 160 from Kennedy Shull.

Sidney and St. Albert will be joined by Boyer Valley, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Kingsley-Pierson, Mount Ayr and Westwood at the regional final with the top two there, as well as top six individuals, advancing to the state meet.

All five Trojanette scores were within seven strokes of each other in what turned into their final event of the season.