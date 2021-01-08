Cowgirls open 2021 with loss to unbeaten Sacred Heart

The Sidney Cowgirls opened the 2021 portion of the season with a blowout loss against a really good team.

The Omaha World-Herald’s second ranked team in Nebraska Class D2, Falls City Sacred Heart, came into Sidney and soundly beat the Cowgirls 53-24 Thursday, Jan. 7.

The Irish improved to 11-0, led by a strong defense, to hand the Cowgirls their second loss of the season.

Sidney stayed close early trailing 12-7 after the first quarter, but the Cowgirls scored just 10 points over the middle two periods while giving up 27.

The Cowgirls shot just 25% from the field, making 8 of 32 shots.

Avery Dowling led the Cowgirls with eight points, including two triples. Chay Ward added seven points and seven rebounds as the Cowgirls fell to 5-2 on the season.

Makenna Laumann put up four points to go with three steals and three rebounds for the Cowgirls. Sheridyn Oswald and McKet Maher scored two points each and Harley Spurlock had one. Kaden Payne, Emily Hutt and Alexis Massey pulled down three rebounds each.

The Cowgirls travel to East Mills Friday before games with Stanton, Clarinda and Nebraska City Lourdes next week.