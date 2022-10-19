Cowgirls open regional play with sweep of Hamburg

The Sidney Cowgirls had little trouble advancing to the second round of the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament, earning a 3-0 home win over Hamburg Monday, Oct. 17.

Game scores were 25-7, 25-8 and 25-12.

The Cowgirls advanced to the second round of the regional tournament and earned another home match against a Corner Conference opponent. Fremont-Mills makes the trip to Sidney Wednesday, Oct. 19.

All 13 athletes who suit varsity saw time for the Cowgirls. Eve Brumbaugh led the offense with six kills. Aunika Hayes and Kaden Payne added five winners each for the Cowgirls. Addy Haning added four kills, Fallon Sheldon three and Lilly Peters two. Avery Dowling contributed 16 assists for the match and Ava Osborn added seven.

Haning and Brumbaugh led the back row defense with eight digs each. Hayes added six digs, while Mia Foster and Gabi Jacobs contributed four each. Osborn and Emily Hutt both had three digs and Karlee Graham picked up two.

The Cowgirls served at 93% for the match and recorded 12 aces from eight different athletes. Hayes served three aces and Graham and Foster ended with two each.

Sidney improved to 29-8 with the win, while Hamburg’s season ended at 0-9.