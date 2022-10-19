 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cowgirls open regional play with sweep of Hamburg

  • 0
Gabi Jacobs, Sidney

Sidney freshman Gabi Jacobs (right) watches the ball in for a pass while teammates Eve Brumbaugh (left) and Emily Hutt (center, black shirt) look on, during the Corner Conference Tournament championship match Thursday, Sept. 29.

 Bryan Clark

The Sidney Cowgirls had little trouble advancing to the second round of the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament, earning a 3-0 home win over Hamburg Monday, Oct. 17.

Game scores were 25-7, 25-8 and 25-12.

The Cowgirls advanced to the second round of the regional tournament and earned another home match against a Corner Conference opponent. Fremont-Mills makes the trip to Sidney Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

All 13 athletes who suit varsity saw time for the Cowgirls. Eve Brumbaugh led the offense with six kills. Aunika Hayes and Kaden Payne added five winners each for the Cowgirls. Addy Haning added four kills, Fallon Sheldon three and Lilly Peters two. Avery Dowling contributed 16 assists for the match and Ava Osborn added seven.

Haning and Brumbaugh led the back row defense with eight digs each. Hayes added six digs, while Mia Foster and Gabi Jacobs contributed four each. Osborn and Emily Hutt both had three digs and Karlee Graham picked up two.

People are also reading…

The Cowgirls served at 93% for the match and recorded 12 aces from eight different athletes. Hayes served three aces and Graham and Foster ended with two each.

Sidney improved to 29-8 with the win, while Hamburg’s season ended at 0-9.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Recommended for you