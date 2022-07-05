Cowgirls outslug Riverside to earn regional win

OAKLAND – The Sidney Cowgirls got the bats going early and added just enough late to withstand a pair of Riverside rallies in a 13-10 win Friday, July 1, in a Class 1A Region 3 first round regional softball game.

Sidney improved to 8-10 on the season and advanced to the second round of the regional tournament and a date with 13th-ranked Exira/EHK Wednesday, July 6.

Sidney junior Emily Hutt had two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Sidney bats and said the offense has come along and it was a fun win.

“We have been working on (our offense) all year,” Hutt said. “We kind of struggled hitting the ball at the beginning of the year. We’re finally getting into a good groove and everybody is hitting the ball.”

The win comes after a walk-off win over Fremont-Mills to end the regular season two days earlier, and head coach Dustin Sheldon said it’s nice to see the girls come together late in the season.

“We hit a little lull last week and had a couple games we felt like we should have won,” Sheldon said. “The girls sat there for about an hour after the Stanton loss and talked about coming together and playing for each other and we have played pretty well since.”

The Cowgirls opened the game with a three-run first inning. Makenna Laumann and Fallon Sheldon both walked against Riverside pitcher Ayla Richardson, and singles by Aunika Hayes, Kaden Payne and Lilly Kingsolver brought in three runs.

Riverside came back with three in the home first, but the Cowgirls answered back with a four-run second inning.

“When they got a run in the bottom half, we answered every time,” Sheldon said. “It offsets everything when we can get a big inning like that.”

A single and two walks loaded the bases to start the second inning before an RBI groundout by Hayes and a two-run double by Payne, on a ball which smashed off the wall in left field, missing a home run by a small margin. Hutt added an RBI double for a four-run lead.

Payne had two hits and three RBIs at that point and took three walks, two of them intentionally, for the remainder of the game.

Sidney added four more runs in the fifth inning, with Fallon Sheldon driving in a run on a fielder’s choice ground ball, Payne drawing a walk with the bases loaded and Hutt driving in two with her second double of the game.

“I have been working on keeping my head in and looking at the ball all the way through,” Hutt said. “Dustin has been awesome coaching me through it all and I just don’t want to leave anyone out there.”

The big fifth inning put Sidney up 11-3, but Riverside wasn’t done yet. The Bulldogs scored four runs in the fifth to cut the Cowgirl lead in half.

Sidney added two runs in the sixth on Fallon Sheldon’s two-RBI single with two outs.

Riverside added one in the sixth and then put up two runs in the seventh bringing the tying run to the plate, but Sidney pitcher Makenna Laumann got a strikeout and a foul pop up, which was caught by first baseman Lily Peters to end the game.

“When Makenna needed to, she put (the team) on her shoulders,” Coach Sheldon said. “She threw pitches in there and had confidence in her defense behind her. We had two or three foul ball outs by (Peters). Emily Hutt in center field is one of the best outfielders in our conference. She runs well, throws well and reads the ball well. Our outfield played well and made the plays when we needed them too.”

Gabi Jacobs joined Payne and Hutt with two hits each for Sidney. Payne and Hutt drove in three runs each, while Hayes, Kingsolver and Sheldon all drove in two runs.