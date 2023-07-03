The Sidney softball season ended in wild fashion Friday, June 30, as Corner Conference rival East Mills beat the Cowgirls 28-18 in a Class 1A Region 4 first round tournament game.

Sidney jumped on East Mills early, scoring seven runs in the first inning. East Mills scored three runs of its own in the home first and from there both teams kept scoring with Sidney staying in front for the next couple innings. Sidney scored twice in the second and then answered East Mills’ four-run home second with four in the top of the third to lead 13-7. The Cowgirls scored two more in the top of the fourth to lead 15-8.

East Mills answered with a 13-run bottom of the fourth inning, however, to lead 21-15. Sidney cut the deficit in half in the top of the fifth and then held East Mills scoreless in the home fifth. Sidney wasn’t able to score, though, in the top of the sixth and the Wolverines scored seven times in the home sixth to win by the run-rule.

Sidney stats from the game weren’t immediately available.

The Cowgirls end the season with a 2-16 record while East Mills advanced to the second round of the regional tournament at 7-13.

Sidney seniors Mia Foster, Aunika Hayes, Emily Hutt and Sadie Thompson exit the program.