Cowgirls pull away from Clarinda in final quarter

SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowgirls outscored Clarinda 18-6 in the final quarter to pull away for a 49-34 win Thursday, Jan. 13.

It was the first win in three tries for Sidney since the holiday break and head coach Paige Landwehr said it was nice to see her team finish strong.

“We have talked about finishing games,” Landwehr said. “We have been in some close games and haven’t come out on top. We finished extremely well (Thursday). We started pushing the ball in transition and they were getting a little tired and we got some easy buckets.”

Sidney junior post Kaden Payne scored eight of her 14 points in the final quarter and was named the evening’s Standout Athlete. She said it was all about her teammates getting her the ball and her team making adjustments.

“We had a talk during halftime and in the third quarter and we wanted to push the ball more,” Payne said. “We got more aggressive.”

The Cowgirls led 31-28 going into the final quarter and used a 6-0 run with Payne scoring two of the three field goals to build the lead to 12 at the 3:56 mark. Payne and Avery Dowling combined to score the final six points for Sidney as the Cowgirls improved to 5-5 on the season.

“It’s a huge win,” Landwehr said. “The girls have been frustrated and I have been frustrated with the close losses. It’s nice for them to come out with a win (Thursday).”

Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said his team simply failed to execute down the stretch.

“Give props to Sidney,” Hanafan said. “They defended and executed in the fourth quarter and we didn’t. We were calling things out and they were doing something different and not running it through. Then we would turn the ball over and they executed offensively, which is a key in the fourth quarter when the game is tight.”

The first three quarters were close throughout. Clarinda enjoyed a couple of brief leads early with Bailey Nordyke scoring inside and adding a free throw and Amelia Hesse hitting from deep.

Sidney took the lead for good at 8-6 in the final moments of the opening period on a Harley Spurlock basket, but it was Chay Ward who got the Cowgirls going in the first half. Ward hit three triples and scored 13 of Sidney’s 19 first half points as the Cowgirls led 19-15 at halftime.

A basket by Payne and a triple by Dowling – her first points of the game – quickly built the Sidney lead to nine coming out of halftime, but Clarinda answered back. Jerzee Knight and Nordyke scored, and then after Dowling hit from outside again, Taylor Cole hit a runner and Hesse knocked down another triple to bring Clarinda back within three. The Cardinals would get no closer.

It was a physical game and Landwehr said it was good for her girls to see a more physical brand of basketball than usual.

“We talked at the beginning that Clarinda plays in a different conference and they are a little more physical than what we are used to,” Landwehr said. “It was good for us to show some feistiness back because that’s something we have been lacking a little bit.”

After 13 points in the first half, Ward had just two free throws in the second half, but her 15 were still game high. Payne added 14 and Dowling scored 12 with the duo combining for 24 of Sidney’s 30 points in the second half.

“It was our first win of the new year,” Payne said. “It’s exciting and I think we can win more games after this. We’re trying to be more of a team, love each other and be more aggressive.”

Spurlock and Makenna Laumann scored four points each as Sidney improved to 5-5 on the season ahead of a road trip to Nebraska City Lourdes Saturday and the Corner Conference Tournament next week.

Hesse scored 10 points to lead the Cardinals. Chloe Strait chipped in eight and Nordyke finished with seven. Cole added five while Knight and Brooke Brown scored two points each.

Full stats for both teams will be added when available.

Clarinda fell to 3-12 on the season.