Cowgirls rally out of 0-2 hole to down Viqueens

The Sidney Cowgirls rallied from a 2-0 deficit to earn what could prove to be an incredibly important 3-2 win at Stanton Thursday, Sept. 2.

The loss was the first in four tries for the Viqueens this season in a match featuring what could be the top two teams in the Corner Conference this season.

Game scores were 19-25, 21-25, 25-12, 25-23 and 15-10.

Kaden Payne led the Sidney offense with 16 kills while Eve Brumbaugh added 11. Aunika Hayes finished with seven kills and Fallon Sheldon six. Avery Dowling popped up 39 assists during the match.

Harley Spurlock ended with three kills and Dowling had two as the Cowgirls hit .104 for the match.

Dowling led the back row with 18 digs, just ahead of Emily Hutt’s 17. Brumbaugh and Makenna Laumann added 13 digs each while Hayes finished with 11. Payne ended with eight digs while Sheldon, Karlee Graham and Mia Foster had three each.

The Cowgirls finished the match at 90% from the service line with Dowling and Brumbaugh finishing with two aces each.

Sidney improved to 7-5 on the season and opens the home portion of the season Tuesday against Essex.