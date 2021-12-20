Cowgirls rally to take thriller from Fremont-Mills

A Chay Ward triple with 53 seconds left was just enough to give the Sidney Cowgirls a 44-43 win at Fremont-Mills Tuesday, Dec. 14, while the Sidney Cowboys went into Tabor and won 60-43.

Ward’s triple put Sidney ahead 44-42. The Cowgirls had a couple opportunities to extend the lead from there at the free throw line, but couldn’t take advantage.

Fremont-Mills sophomore Macy Mitchell took the ball inside in the final seconds and was fouled with just 1.4 seconds showing on the clock. She made the first attempt, but missed the second and Sidney ran out the clock.

Ward’s first 3-pointer of the game came with 4:44 to go and started the 11-1 run that ended with her second triple to put the Cowgirls in front.

Kaden Payne led Sidney’s effort on the game with 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Ward finished with eight points and six rebounds. Harley Spurlock added seven points and three rebounds.

Avery Dowling was held to just three points while also contributing five rebounds. Emily Hutt also had five rebounds to go with three assists for the Cowgirls, who improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Corner Conference.

The Knights fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Ryleigh Ewalt led Fremont-Mills with 14 points.

The Sidney Cowboys used a strong second quarter and a strong final period to beat the Knights and stay unbeaten on the season.

The Cowboys were without Cole Jorgenson for the third straight game because of injury, but got a big triple each from freshmen Braedon Godfread and Grant Whitehead to pull away in the final few minutes.

Cowboys head coach Kent Larsen said it wasn’t a pretty win and one they had to grind out, but it was nice to have to respond to some adversity and his guys responded well.

Taylor McFail led the Cowboys with 14 points and four rebounds while Godfread also reached double figure scoring with 13 points. He also finished with four rebounds.

Whitehead scored all nine of his points from behind the 3-point line and chipped in four rebounds and three assists. Garett Phillips added seven points, six assists and five rebounds. Conner Behrends scored six points and cleared 11 rebounds.

Matthew Benedict and Kyle Beam scored four points each for Sidney with Benedict adding five rebounds and three assists and Beam four rebounds.

Nik Peters added two points and Jacob Hobbie had one for the Cowboys, who improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

Fremont-Mills fell to 2-4 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. Jake Malcom and Taylor Reed both had double-doubles for the Knights.