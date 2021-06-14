Cowgirls rally to win at Stanton

Laumann only struck out two Viqueens, but scattered six hits in giving up the three runs to earn the win.

Sidney added two runs in the seventh for a little insurance. Jolie Sheldon singled and then Brumbaugh was hit by a pitch. A one-out walk by Aunika Hayes loaded the bases before an error and a walk plated two runs.

Jolie Sheldon led the Cowgirls with two hits and her two outs were both long well-hit fly balls which may have been home runs on a different field. Coach Sheldon said Sheldon and the rest of the lineup, which produced from top to bottom, is performing well.

“We put the ball in play and try to cut our strikeouts down,” Sheldon said. “We tell the girls that you can’t score in the dugout. We had quality at-bats and the kids responded well. We keep preaching that if you get a strikeout or miss a good pitch, don’t drop your head, go back and get the next one.”

The win pushed Sidney to 7-4 overall and 4-1 in the Corner Conference. It also handed the Viqueens their second conference loss, putting Sidney alone in second in the conference standings, a game behind Griswold.