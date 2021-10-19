Cowgirls roll into second round - rematch with Stanton next

The Sidney Cowgirls cruised into the second round of the Class 1A Region 2 volleyball tournament with a 3-0 home win over Lenox Monday, Oct. 18.

Game scores were 25-15, 25-9 and 25-16.

Sidney advances to play Stanton Wednesday, Oct. 20, in a second-round regional tournament match. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in Sidney.

The Cowgirls hit .337 as a team, led by an impressive night from Kaden Payne, who had 15 kills and two errors on 22 swings for a .591 hitting percentage.

Harley Spurlock and Aunika Hayes added seven kills each for the Cowgirls, while Eve Brumbaugh finished with four. Avery Dowling, Addy Haning and Fallon Sheldon all finished with two kills. Dowling set up the offense with 30 assists.

Emily Hutt paced Sidney’s defense with nine digs while Makenna Laumann added seven. Mia Foster and Brumbaugh finished with five digs each. Dowling and Karlee Graham contributed three each. Payne finished the match with three blocks.

The Cowgirls finished at 90% from the service line, with Hutt serving two aces.

Sidney improved to 22-15 on the season, while Lenox’s season ended at 6-19.

Wednesday evening’s match between Sidney and Stanton will be the fourth meeting of the season. The Cowgirls are 2-1 in the previous three.