Cowgirls roll past Griswold

The Sidney Cowgirls struggled shooting the ball, but controlled the glass and the game in a 50-26 win over Griswold Monday, Feb. 8.
Avery Dowling led Sidney with 13 points and Chay Ward added 10, although the two combined to make just three of their 18 3-point tries. The team was 4-for-24 overall from outside.
Sidney led 12-5 after the first quarter, 30-12 at halftime and 43-22 after three in improving to 10-8 overall and 6-3 in the Corner Conference.
The Cowgirls had more offensive rebounds than Griswold did total rebounds and ended up with a 44-16 overall edge on the glass, led by Dowling’s nine boards. Ward added six rebounds and three steals.
Harley Spurlock put in eight points and collected five rebounds for the Cowgirls. Makenna Laumann finished with seven points and four rebounds.
Alexis Massey scored five points for Sidney while Aunika Hayes had three and Kaden Payne and Emily Hutt finished with two each. Hayes and Payne both collected three rebounds while Hutt ended with seven rebounds and six assists.
Mikala Pelzer led the Tigers with 12 points. They fell to 4-14 overall and 2-7 in the conference.
The Cowgirls wrap up regular season play at home against East Mills Tuesday. The regional tournament opener is at home Thursday against St. Albert.
Boys Game
Cole Jorgenson made half of his 12 3-point tries as the Sidney Cowboys earned a 67-39 win over Griswold Monday, Feb. 8.
The win was the eighth straight for the Cowboys, pushing their record to 13-4 overall and 9-1 in the Corner Conference.
Sidney led 17-7 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 39-16 by halftime. Griswold pushed back a little in the third quarter, but Sidney extended the lead further in the final eight minutes.
Jorgenson finished with 25 points and four steals to lead the Cowboys. Garett Phillips scored nine points while Conner Behrends and Leighton Whipple put in eight points each. Whipple finished with 10 rebounds and six assists. Behrends pulled down four rebounds and Phillips finished with three rebounds and three assists.
Taylor McFail contributed six points for the Cowboys. Nik Peters had four and Cole Stenzel and Kyle Beam finished with three each. Stenzel added seven rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Landon Studey scored a single point for Sidney. Matthew Benedict didn’t score, but finished with seven rebounds and four assists.
Sidney goes for a possible share of the Corner Conference’s regular season title Tuesday at home against East Mills.