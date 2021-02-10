Cowgirls roll past Griswold

The Sidney Cowgirls struggled shooting the ball, but controlled the glass and the game in a 50-26 win over Griswold Monday, Feb. 8.

Avery Dowling led Sidney with 13 points and Chay Ward added 10, although the two combined to make just three of their 18 3-point tries. The team was 4-for-24 overall from outside.

Sidney led 12-5 after the first quarter, 30-12 at halftime and 43-22 after three in improving to 10-8 overall and 6-3 in the Corner Conference.

The Cowgirls had more offensive rebounds than Griswold did total rebounds and ended up with a 44-16 overall edge on the glass, led by Dowling’s nine boards. Ward added six rebounds and three steals.

Harley Spurlock put in eight points and collected five rebounds for the Cowgirls. Makenna Laumann finished with seven points and four rebounds.

Alexis Massey scored five points for Sidney while Aunika Hayes had three and Kaden Payne and Emily Hutt finished with two each. Hayes and Payne both collected three rebounds while Hutt ended with seven rebounds and six assists.

Mikala Pelzer led the Tigers with 12 points. They fell to 4-14 overall and 2-7 in the conference.