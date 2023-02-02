ESSEX — The Sidney girls basketball team ran out to a 34-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and coasted past Essex 71-42 Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a Corner Conference game played at Essex High School.

The Cowgirls didn’t miss many shots, inside or outside, in the opening period, and their press gave Essex fits to make the score as lopsided as it was early. Sidney head coach Ashley Smith said her team accomplished their main goal with that good start.

“We wanted to put it away quickly to give the JV girls the experience they need,” Smith said. “They are the next group coming up.”

Sidney’s second group played most of the second quarter and the Cowgirls led 46-19 at halftime. The starters were back for a 20-4 third quarter before Essex found some traction against Sidney’s second team, scoring the first 12 points of the fourth quarter.

“We told the girls they needed to pick it up on defense,” Essex head coach Logan Sampers said, “and they did. We got some layups to go and were able to get to the free throw line.”

All 10 Cowgirls that suited up for the game played and scored, with all five starters scoring at least six points.

“They were having fun,” Smith said, “which was nice to see. The smiles on their faces were nice and they also know when they need to settle down and take it seriously. They moved the ball nicely and rotated the ball between every girl and they all looked at the basket.”

Avery Dowling made five of Sidney’s eight successful 3-point shots and scored 15 points to lead the Cowgirls. She added three rebounds. Aunika Hayes added 11 points and four rebounds and Kaden Payne contributed 10 points and nine boards.

Hayes’ effort continued her strong second half of the season.

“My (mid-range) shot is working well,” Hayes said. “I’m driving to the basket and getting fouls and my teammates are finding me in open spots.”

Ava Osborn and Sadie Thompson added eight points each for Sidney, with Thompson collecting eight rebounds and Osborn adding three. Emily Hutt chipped in six points to go with seven assists, four steals and three rebounds.

Gabi Jacobs added five points for the Cowgirls. Lily Peters finished with four and Macey Graham and Camdyn Hayes scored two points each as Sidney improved to 8-12 on the season and 5-5 in the Corner Conference.

Smith said to finish the season the way they want to, this team has to continue to have fun.

“We also have to go with the flow,” Smith said. “Sometimes we get stuck in areas where we’re getting frustrated because this isn’t going the way they want. We have to find resources to move around that and move forward. We also have to be able to play a full game instead of playing a few quarters here and there. We need to be able to start, continue and finish the entire game.”

Brooke Burns led Essex’s output with 19 points. Sampers said Burns and senior Brianne Johnson have been huge in leading the team this season.

“I have been counting on Brooke and Brianne a lot with the injuries we have had to Tori (Burns) and Olivia (Baker),” Sampers said. “Brooke has picked it up and Brianne hustles her heart out every day on the boards. They have learned how to get the other girls involved and have brought them along. Those two are definitely leading the way.”

Johnson finished with six points, four rebounds and four steals for the Trojanettes. Cindy Swain contributed eight points, along with three rebounds and three steals.

Alex King finished with four points and four rebounds for Essex. Addy Resh and Mariska Kirchert contributed two points each, with Resh adding four rebounds. Kylie Valdez finished with one point, five rebounds and three assists.

The loss dropped Essex to 3-15 on the season and 3-7 in conference play. Sampers said his team has battled all season.

“The girls fight every night and I want to see that continue,” Sampers said. “We still have things we can accomplish. We set some goals and need to go play with our heart the whole night, no matter what the score is.”

Next for Sidney is a trip to Southwest Valley Thursday, while Essex is back home to play East Mills.