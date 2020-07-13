The Sidney Cowgirls scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to beat Bedford 11-4, Friday, July 10, in the regular season finale for both teams.
The win gave the Cowgirls a final regular season record of 8-7 and ended a three-game losing streak.
Bedford scored single runs against Sidney starting pitcher Olivia Larsen in each of the first three innings to lead 3-0, but Sidney started rolling in the fourth.
A pair of errors started the inning, and was followed by a groundout, making all 10 runs that followed unearned. Sidnie Baier, Faith Brumbaugh and Myrna Rodriguez all singled with Brumbaugh’s hit driving in a run and Rodriguez’s plating two. Fallon Sheldon walked and Makenna Laumann reached base on a fielder’s choice. Larsen added an RBI groundout, and then Jolie Sheldon doubled in a run. Mia Foster and Lily Kingsolver added RBI hits and then a two-run triple by Sidnie Baier ended the scoring.
Kaden Payne singled in Sidney’s final run in the sixth frame.
Baier was the only Cowgirl to end the day with multiple hits. She and Rodriguez drove in two runs.
Laumann came on to pitch during the fourth inning, and didn’t give up a hit in 3 2/3 innings. Bedford did score an unearned run against her in the fifth. Larsen and Laumann combined to strike out six Bulldogs.
Leslie Sheley and Emily Baker led the Bulldogs with two hits each. Bedford’s regular season ended at 8-9.
