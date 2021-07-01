 Skip to main content
Cowgirls shut out by West Harrison
Cowgirls shut out by West Harrison

Faith Brumbaugh, Sidney

Sidney junior Faith Brumbaugh fires the ball back into the infield from her left field position during Sidney's win over Essex Monday, June 29.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

West Harrison senior Emily McIntosh homered, doubled and shut out the Sidney Cowgirls from the circle, striking out 10, as Sidney lost 9-0 to West Harrison Tuesday, June 29.

McIntosh’s home run came as part of a five-run second inning that extended West Harrison’s advantage to 7-0.

The Cowgirls had eight hits, but couldn’t put them together enough to produce a run. Mia Foster and Jolie Sheldon led the Cowgirls with two hits each.

The loss dropped Sidney to 10-9 on the season while West Harrison improved to 10-10.

