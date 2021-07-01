Cowgirls shut out by West Harrison

West Harrison senior Emily McIntosh homered, doubled and shut out the Sidney Cowgirls from the circle, striking out 10, as Sidney lost 9-0 to West Harrison Tuesday, June 29.

McIntosh’s home run came as part of a five-run second inning that extended West Harrison’s advantage to 7-0.

The Cowgirls had eight hits, but couldn’t put them together enough to produce a run. Mia Foster and Jolie Sheldon led the Cowgirls with two hits each.

The loss dropped Sidney to 10-9 on the season while West Harrison improved to 10-10.