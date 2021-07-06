Cowgirls shut out in regular season finale

The Sidney Cowgirls managed just three hits and St. Albert pitcher Alexis Narmi struck out 15 in an 8-0 win for the Saintes Friday, July 2.

The loss ended Sidney’s regular season with a 10-11 overall record.

Sidney pitcher Makenna Laumann gave up one big inning, a five-run third. She struck out five in the complete game effort, and gave up five hits, five walks and eight runs, six earned.

Fallon Sheldon, Faith Brumbaugh and Aunika Hayes had the hits for Sidney with Kaden Payne and Emily Hutt also taking a walk.

The Saintes improved to 10-21 with the win.