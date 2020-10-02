Cowgirls slam Tigers in Corner consolation final

The Sidney Cowgirls cruised past Griswold, Thursday, Oct. 1, to earn the consolation trophy at the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament.

Game scores were 25-15, 25-14 and 25-11 as the Cowgirls improved to 13-12 on the season.

Sidney hit .262 for the match with Paige Smith leading the offense with nine kills.

Kaden Payne added eight and hit .436 overall. Harley Spurlock hit .500 with six kills. Avery Dowling added three to go with 20 assists. Eve Brumbaugh and Fallon Sheldon finished with two kills each.

Keeley Mount, Payne and Smith added two assists each.

Smith and Emily Hutt led the back row with eight digs each. Faith Brumbaugh added seven while Lily Johnson finished with five. Eve Brumbaugh and Aunika Hayes both had two.

Spurlock finished with five blocks while Sheldon and Payne added two each.

The Cowgirls were strong at the service line at 96 percent with five aces, led by Johnson’s two.

Sidney returns to regular season play in the Corner Conference, hosting Fremont-Mills Tuesday.