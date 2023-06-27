The Sidney Cowgirls wrapped up the Corner Conference portion of the season with a 10-9 comeback win in 10 innings Monday, June 26, in Stanton. The Sidney baseball team was unable to make it a sweep, losing 9-6 to the Vikings in their final regular season game of the summer.

In the softball game, a three-run sixth inning extended the Viqueens’ advantage to 8-2 before the Sidney offense put up six runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game. Sidney took the lead with a run in the eighth, but Stanton answered with a run of its own. Mia Foster drove in a run in the 10th with her fourth hit of the game, and the Cowgirls held on for the win.

Gabi Jacobs added two hits for the Cowgirls while Fallon Sheldon homered and scored twice. Maddie Hensley, Bridget Kromminga, Lilly Peters and Sadie Thompson produced a hit each for the Cowgirls, who improved to 2-14 on the season and wrapped up conference play at 2-8.

Stats and additional information from the baseball game was not immediately available.

The Cowboys fell to 5-15 on the season and finished fourth in the Corner Conference at 4-6.

Sidney softball wraps up the regular season Tuesday at St. Albert before starting regional play Friday at East Mills. Sidney baseball is off until Saturday’s district tournament opener at Fremont-Mills.