Cowgirls stunned by rival Knights in regional opener
Cowgirls stunned by rival Knights in regional opener

Jolie Sheldon, Sidney

Sidney senior Jolie Sheldon puts the bat on the ball during the Cowgirls' road win over Stanton Friday, June 11. Sheldon had two hits a couple deep fly-outs in the win.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowgirls found out it’s tough to beat a team three times in one season, and found that out at the worst possible moment in a 6-0 home loss to Fremont-Mills Tuesday, July 6, in the first round of the Class 1A Region 3 Tournament.

Fremont-Mills senior Taylor Morgan scattered four hits and struck out eight Cowgirls in the complete game shutout as the Knights avenged two regular season losses, which came by scores of 11-1 and 11-2.

The Knights took control of the game early with a five-run second inning. Other than the Knights adding a run in the sixth, that was all of the offense for the game.

Sidney stats will be added here when available.

The Cowgirls’ season ends at 10-12. They lose just one senior in Jolie Sheldon.

