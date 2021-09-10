Cowgirls sweep Essex for second Corner win

The Sidney Cowgirls rolled to their second Corner Conference win of the season with a quick 3-0 home victory over Essex Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Game scores were 25-9, 25-6 and 25-11.

Sidney hit .338 for the match, led by Kaden Payne’s nine kills. Aunika Hayes added six kills with Eve Brumbaugh and Harley Spurlock adding five each. Addy Haning put away four winners while Avery Dowling had three to go with 23 assists. Fallon Sheldon added three assists.

Emily Hutt led the back row with six digs. Mia Foster, Makenna Laumann and Dowling added four each. Spurlock finished the match with two blocks and was one of five Cowgirls to have two digs. Sheldon, Hayes, Haning and Brumbaugh also had two digs.

Sidney was 93% from the service line and served 16 aces, led by Hutt’s five and Dowling’s four.

Brianne Johnson led Essex’s offense with three kills while Brooke Burns contributed six assists.

Desi Glasgo led the Trojanette defense with five digs while Olivia Baker and Riley Jensen ended with three blocks each.

Sidney improved to 11-7 overall and 2-0 in the Corner Conference while Essex fell to 0-6 on the season and 0-2 in the conference.

The Cowgirls host East Mills Tuesday while the Trojanettes play again Monday at Diagonal.