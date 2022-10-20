Cowgirls sweep F-M to advance to regional semis

The Sidney Cowgirls made quick work of Fremont-Mills Wednesday, Oct. 19, in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal, beating the Knights 25-17, 25-8 and 25-13.

The win moves Sidney into a regional semifinal and earns the Cowgirls a rematch with East Mills Monday, Oct. 24, in Sidney.

The Knights took a pair of sets from the Cowgirls over three matches during the season, but Sidney didn’t let that happen this time around, rolling past their second straight conference foe in the regional tournament.

Sidney head coach Amy McClintock played all 13 of her athletes and saw them combine to hit .250 for the match.

Kaden Payne led the Sidney attack with eight kills, while Aunika Hayes had six kills and Eve Brumbaugh and Addy Haning contributed five each. Fallon Sheldon added three winners. Avery Dowling recorded 28 assists in setting up the offense.

Payne had four of the nine blocks for the Sidney defense, with Sheldon and Haning adding two each.

Emily Hutt led Sidney’s back row with 16 digs. Brumbaugh was also in double figures with 10. Dowling recorded nine digs, Karlee Graham had seven and Sheldon finished with six. Hayes ended up with five digs and Haning, Payne and Mia Foster all had two.

The Cowgirls served at 96% for the night with five aces, three by Foster.

The Cowgirls improved to 30-8 with the win and advances to play an East Mills team that they went the distance with in three season matches.