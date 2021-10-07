Cowgirls sweep F-M to stay unbeaten in Corner

The Sidney Cowgirls cruised to a 3-0 win at Fremont-Mills Tuesday, Oct. 5, clinching the Cowgirls at least a share of the Corner Conference’s regular season title.

Game scores were 25-17, 25-14 and 25-19.

Sidney wraps up Corner Conference play at home against Griswold Tuesday, Oct. 12. A win there would give the Cowgirls the outright conference championship.

Kaden Payne paced Sidney’s offense with 11 kills. She hit .526 for the match, leading a team that hit .263 overall. She also had four blocks to lead the defense.

Fallon Sheldon added six kills and Harley Spurlock finished with five for Sidney. Avery Dowling put away four winners to go with 24 assists. Eve Brumbaugh, Aunika Hayes, Ava Osborn and Addy Haning all had two kills each.

Emily Hutt led the Cowgirl back row with 17 digs while also adding four assists. Dowling finished with 12 digs while Brumbaugh had 10 and Makenna Laumann seven. Mia Foster put up four digs and Sheldon finished with three.

Sidney missed just two serves on the night with Hutt serving four aces and Foster adding three.

Sidney improved to 18-13 overall and 4-0 in the conference while Fremont-Mills fell to 3-18 overall and 1-4 in the conference.