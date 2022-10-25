Cowgirls sweep past Wolverines and into regional final

SIDNEY — The Sidney volleyball team advanced to its second straight regional final with a 3-0 home win over East Mills Monday, Oct. 24, in a Class 1A Region 2 semifinal.

Game scores were 25-21, 25-23 and 25-19.

The Cowgirls will now play Ankeny Christian Wednesday in Atlantic with the winner of that match advancing to the state tournament.

It was the fourth meeting of the season between the two Corner Conference rivals and the first of the four that didn’t go the maximum possible number of sets. Sidney head coach Amy McClintock was pleased with how her team played.

“The big difference was that we passed really well,” McClintock said. “We served aggressive and hit our spots. We kept them out of transition because when they were in transition, Emily Williams was absolutely crushing the ball. We’re lucky to have come out on top.”

It was also a milestone night for Sidney senior setter Avery Dowling, as she reached 2,000 career assists on the match’s third point.

“It’s just 2,000 assists,” Dowling said when asked about the milestone. “I give all the praise to my team because I couldn’t get there without them.”

That third point gave Sidney a 3-0 lead, but East Mills battled back and led 7-5 to start the match. Eve Brumbaugh was Sidney’s top offensive threat early, as three early winners helped Sidney go on a 7-1 run to lead 12-8 and force East Mills into a timeout.

The Cowgirl lead grew to five on a few different occasions, the latest coming at 19-14 on an Aunika Hayes kill, but East Mills rallied back to even the score at 20, leading McClintock to call a timeout. Sidney scored the next three out of the timeout to push in front and held on from there to win the set.

Neither team led by more than three points in a back and forth second set. Fallon Sheldon and Kaden Payne had kills to dig Sidney out a 13-10 hole. A Hayes winner evened the match at 16 and a stuff block put Sidney in front 20-19. Karlee Graham served an ace out of an East Mills timeout, but the Wolverines again fought back even at 21 and 22. Another kill by Hayes gave Sidney set point at 24-22 and Payne finished off the set to put Sidney up 2-0.

The 2-0 lead was in stark contrast to the two previous best three-out-of-five meetings between the two teams, which saw Sidney rally from a 2-1 deficit in both. McClintock praised the girls for not getting complacent with the 2-0 lead.

“They were up on us and we came back, that was the message,” McClintock said, “and when we got a ways ahead (in the third set), I reminded them that they came on an 11-point run last time. We have to relax; we can’t let up and we have to keep playing aggressive. The girls played well, we passed really well and played great defense.”

A 4-0 run to extend the lead to 15-10 gave Sidney the edge in the third set and the Cowgirls pulled away from there, with East Mills using its final timeout at 19-13. East Mills’ only run came at the end when the Wolverines fought off three Cowgirl match points after a Mia Foster ace gave Sidney a 24-16 lead.

McClintock said it was a good win and her team played well, both in the back row and the front row.

“We kept attacking and were never complacent in tipping,” McClintock said. “We stayed aggressive. We stayed positive and we played together.”

Dowling’s 2,000th assist came on her first of the night. She recorded 38 more on the evening, many to Payne and Hayes. Payne had 16 kills and hit .467 for the night and Hayes hit .306 with 14 winners.

“It felt good and was really fun,” Hayes said of the win. “We had good passes and Avery had good sets and I was just hitting (the ball).”

Brumbaugh finished with five kills. Haning added four winners and Sheldon finished with two for the Cowgirls.

Sheldon led the front row defense with four blocks, while Brumbaugh added two.

Emily Hutt led Sidney’s back row with 27 digs. Brumbaugh, Graham and Dowling were also in double figures in the back row, with Brumbaugh finishing with 16 digs and Dowling and Graham 10 each. Hayes added eight digs, Foster finished with six, Sheldon four, Payne three and Haning two.

The Cowgirls were 95% from the service line for the match, with Graham serving two of the team’s four aces.

Sidney improved to 31-8 on the season and McClintock said she’s happy her group of six seniors got these additional three matches at home in the regional tournament and now get a shot at qualifying for the state tournament.

“Looking at our bracket, I thought we have one of the tougher regions in the state,” McClintock said. “The girls are happy they got to play at home in the semifinal. I’m super proud of them and super happy for the six seniors. They deserve this and the girls worked hard for it.”

Up next for the 11th-ranked Cowgirls is No. 7 Ankeny Christian, who enters the match with a 35-3 record. That match takes place at Atlantic Wednesday and McClintock said the Eagles will be a tough team to beat.

“(Ankeny Christian) is young, but really good,” McClintock said. “Their setter leads the state in ace serves. She jump serves and is left-handed. She’s very quick. They run a very quick offense and have a couple tall girls. One of them is right up there in the top five (in the state) in kills. They hit a very high kill efficiency. We have to come in and can’t play timid. If we play like we did (Monday), I think we’ll be okay.”