Cowgirls sweep Trojanettes

The Sidney Cowgirls bounced back from their first Corner Conference loss in six years with a quick 3-0 win over Essex, Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Game scores were 25-10, 25-10, 25-12.
Kaden Payne paced Sidney’s offense with 11 kills with Avery Dowling doing most of the setting, finishing with 17 assists.
Paige Smith added eight kills, Harley Spurlock had five, Eve Brumbaugh four and Mia Foster two for the Cowgirls. Keeley Mount and Faith Brumbaugh added five assists each while Makenna Laumann ended with two.
Smith was the only Cowgirl to post double digit digs as she ended with 10. Dowling earned nine while Laumann, Madison Kingery and Lily Johnson all finished with five. Emily Hutt added three digs.
Sami York, Elise Dailey and Brianne Johnson all ended the match with two kills to lead Essex’s offense. Helen Nicholas and Desi Glasgo finished with two assists each.
It was a balanced effort defensively for the Trojanettes led by Olivia Baker’s eight digs. Riley Jensen and Dailey finished with six digs each while Glasgo, Nicholas and Emma Barrett all had five. Johnson added two digs to go with two blocks.
Essex finished 94 percent from the service line. Baker ended with two aces. Sidney was 96 percent from the service line with Kingery serving three aces and Hutt two.
The Trojanettes fell to 0-9 overall and 0-2 in the conference. They return home to face Diagonal, Monday, Sept. 14.
The Cowgirls improved to 7-6 overall and 1-1 in the conference. Falls City Sacred Heart makes the trip to Sidney to battle the Cowgirls, Thursday, Sept. 10.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!