Cowgirls swept in regional final

COUNCIL BLUFFS - It just wasn’t Sidney’s night.

And a big reason for that was the play of Tri-Center, as the Cowgirls could never find a rhythm in a 3-0 Trojan victory Wednesday, Oct. 27, in a Class 1A regional final, played at Lewis Central High School.

Game scores were 25-16, 25-11 and 25-14.

Sidney’s season ended at 24-16, one win shy of a trip to the state tournament. Tri-Center improved to 27-10 and advanced to its first state tournament since 2018.

Kaden Payne led the Cowgirls with 12 kills while Emily Hutt finished with a team best 14 digs.

Sidney loses two seniors in Makenna Laumann and Harley Spurlock.