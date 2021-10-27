 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowgirls swept in regional final
0 comments

Cowgirls swept in regional final

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Avery Dowling, Sidney

Sidney junior Avery Dowling passes the ball during Sidney's 3-0 regional final loss Wednesday, Oct. 27, to Tri-Center. 

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

COUNCIL BLUFFS - It just wasn’t Sidney’s night.

And a big reason for that was the play of Tri-Center, as the Cowgirls could never find a rhythm in a 3-0 Trojan victory Wednesday, Oct. 27, in a Class 1A regional final, played at Lewis Central High School.

Game scores were 25-16, 25-11 and 25-14.

Sidney’s season ended at 24-16, one win shy of a trip to the state tournament. Tri-Center improved to 27-10 and advanced to its first state tournament since 2018.

Kaden Payne led the Cowgirls with 12 kills while Emily Hutt finished with a team best 14 digs.

Sidney loses two seniors in Makenna Laumann and Harley Spurlock.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested for domestic violence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics