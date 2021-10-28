Cowgirls swept in regional final

COUNCIL BLUFFS - It just wasn’t Sidney’s night.
And a big reason for that was the play of Tri-Center, as the Cowgirls could never find a rhythm in a 3-0 Trojan victory Wednesday, Oct. 27, in a Class 1A regional final, played at Lewis Central High School.
Game scores were 25-16, 25-11 and 25-14.
While it was a disappointing end of the season for the Cowgirls, who were looking for their sixth state tournament appearance in seven seasons, it was a celebratory night for the Trojans, who advanced to their first state tournament since 2018. Tri-Center is the number eight seed in the Class 1A field and will play Burlington Notre Dame in the first round at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Sidney head coach Amy McClintock said as good as her team was in Monday’s win, they were the opposite in Wednesday’s loss.
“The girls were still tired from the other night,” McClintock said. “They were tired and sore (Tuesday), but that’s not an excuse. (Tri-Center) played really well. They passed well and kept the ball in play. We were out of sync everywhere. Our passing was off and we weren’t communicating.”
The Trojans hit .317 for the match compared to .051 for the Cowgirls.
“(Tri-Center) did exactly what they needed to do,” McClintock said. “We struggled hitting on the outside and when we aren’t consistent that’s when we struggle.”
Sidney’s offensive struggles showed early as the Trojans built an 8-3 lead. The margin stayed between three and five points for a while until Sidney used its first timeout at 15-9. Sidney scored on a kill from Harley Spurlock coming out of the timeout, but Tri-Center scored four of the next five, leading to another Sidney timeout. The Cowgirls made a little push of three straight points late in the set, but the Trojans answered with three straight to end the set.
The Trojans scored the first eight points of the second set and used another 6-0 run to lead 16-4. The lead grew to as many as 16 at 22-6 in the second frame.
Sidney’s only set lead of the night came at 2-1 in the third set on an ace by Avery Dowling, but the Trojans scored the next six. Sidney tried to counter a couple times, but the Trojans had the answer and more each time.
“We were just all over the place,” McClintock said. “Our passes weren’t there and Avery was running all over the place for the ball. Hats off to them, they are a good team and are probably underrated in 1A. I hope they go and make a run at state.”
Kaden Payne led Sidney’s attack with 12 kills. Spurlock added five on just nine swings. Eve Brumbaugh put away four winners while Aunika Hayes ended with three. Dowling finished with 25 assists.
Emily Hutt led the Sidney defense with 14 digs. Brumbaugh added eight and Makenna Laumann finished with seven. Dowling ended the night with five digs, Hayes had three and Mia Foster two.
The Cowgirls were 98% from the service line with Foster serving two aces.
Sidney finished the year at 24-16 and McClintock said this group came a long way this season.
“It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish,” McClintock said. “At least this group got to this point and from how we played at the beginning of the season, these kids have improved 100%. You can’t take that away from them. We’ll take stuff away from this and be ready to go next year.”
Nine of the 11 Cowgirls who saw the floor Wednesday return next season and McClintock hopes this run can fuel them going forward.
“The girls are disappointed right now,” McClintock said, “but hopefully what they take away from this run is to get ready for next year and really push to end in Cedar Rapids. That’s everybody’s goal. We have a whole bunch of kids coming back and the younger girls should push some of the returners next year.”
While nine who played Wednesday return, there are two leaving the program in seniors Laumann and Spurlock.
“Harley played outstanding (Wednesday),” McClintock said. “She would tell you that she has played a little inconsistent at times, but these last two games she put it all out there and has had a great career. Makenna really came on in the back row this year for us. She’s done some good things for the program this year. I couldn’t have asked for more from the seniors and I’m proud of them.”