Cowgirls swept in regional final

The Cowgirls were 98% from the service line with Foster serving two aces.

Sidney finished the year at 24-16 and McClintock said this group came a long way this season.

“It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish,” McClintock said. “At least this group got to this point and from how we played at the beginning of the season, these kids have improved 100%. You can’t take that away from them. We’ll take stuff away from this and be ready to go next year.”

Nine of the 11 Cowgirls who saw the floor Wednesday return next season and McClintock hopes this run can fuel them going forward.

“The girls are disappointed right now,” McClintock said, “but hopefully what they take away from this run is to get ready for next year and really push to end in Cedar Rapids. That’s everybody’s goal. We have a whole bunch of kids coming back and the younger girls should push some of the returners next year.”

While nine who played Wednesday return, there are two leaving the program in seniors Laumann and Spurlock.

“Harley played outstanding (Wednesday),” McClintock said. “She would tell you that she has played a little inconsistent at times, but these last two games she put it all out there and has had a great career. Makenna really came on in the back row this year for us. She’s done some good things for the program this year. I couldn’t have asked for more from the seniors and I’m proud of them.”