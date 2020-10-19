Cowgirls swept out of Lewis Central Tournament

The Sidney Cowgirls wrapped up the regular season with three 2-0 losses, Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Lewis Central Tournament.

The Cowgirls lost to Abraham Lincoln, Treynor and Glenwood in pool play to conclude the regular season with a 15-15 overall record.

The Cowgirls opened the day with a 21-7, 21-13 loss to Abraham Lincoln.

Harley Spurlock and Kaden Payne put away three kills each to lead the offense with Paige Smith adding two. Faith Brumbaugh’s five assists led the Cowgirls while Avery Dowling added four.

Lily Johnson’s eight digs led the back row while Makenna Laumann finished with three and Smith added two.

The Cowgirls then dropped a pair of 21-15 sets to Treynor.

Eve Brumbaugh led the offense in the match with four kills. Spurlock added three while Smith and Payne ended with two each. Assist numbers were not available.

Eve Brumbaugh and Smith finished with six digs each while Johnson added four. Madison Kingery and Keeley Mount put up three digs each while Spurlock, Emily Hutt and Faith Brumbaugh all contributed two.

The Cowgirls then fell 21-17, 21-11 to Glenwood in the final pool play match for both teams.