The Sidney Cowgirls traveled into Nebraska and earned a tight four-set win over Falls City Sacred Heart Thursday, Sept. 7.

Game scores were 28-26, 25-23, 13-25 and 25-21.

Lilly Peters paced Sidney’s offense with 11 kills while Eve Brumbaugh added nine and Macey Graham seven. Fallon Sheldon and Addy Haning produced three kills each with Addyson Foster setting up Sidney’s offense with 32 assists.

Gabi Jacobs led Sidney’s defense with 17 digs. Foster and Peters both earned double-digit digs to complete their respective double-doubles with Foster earning 12 digs and Peters 11. Brumbaugh and Haning recorded nine digs each with Sheldon adding three.

Sheldon and Graham both recorded three blocks while Brumbaugh had two.

Haning finished with three of the team’s five aces.

The Cowgirls improved to 8-4 with the win. They return home Tuesday for a big Corner Conference match against East Mills.