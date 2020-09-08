Cowgirls take second, Fillies winless at Clarinda Tournament

The Sidney Cowgirls finished second, Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Clarinda Volleyball Tournament. Clarinda and Shenandoah also competed.
Sidney won four of its five matches while Clarinda ended the day 3-2 and Shenandoah 0-4.
Sidney beat Tri-Center 27-25 in the opening set of the final but lost the last two sets 21-18 and 15-13 giving the Trojans the tournament championship.
Kaden Payne and Paige Smith finished with eight kills each to lead the Cowgirls in the final. Alyson Barker and Harley Spurlock added four kills each.
Faith Brumbaugh took care of the setting duties, finishing with 24 assists.
Smith led the defensive effort with 17 digs while Makenna Laumann added 12 and Lily Johnson 10. Emily Hutt finished with nine digs. Faith and Eve Brumbaugh had three each while Madison Kingery and Payne both had two.
Sidney advanced to the final with a 21-8, 21-19 semifinal win over Clarinda.
Spurlock and Smith finished with seven kills each to lead the Cowgirls. Payne added four winners while Faith Brumbaugh popped up 15 assists.
Johnson led the Cowgirls defensively with eight digs. Smith added seven and Kingery six. Laumann and Faith Brumbaugh both finished with five digs while Barker had three and Hutt two.
Faith Espinosa and Jessalee Neihart led Clarinda’s offense with four kills each. Skylar Kelley and Avery Walter added two. Teya Stickler and Emmy Allbaugh ended with six assists each.
Taylor Cole led the Clarinda defense with 14 digs while Neihart added 10. Stickler finished with seven digs and Walter had six. Allbaugh contributed four and Espinosa added two. Allbaugh finished with three blocks.
Clarinda earned a spot in the semifinals with a 21-18, 21-10 win over Shenandoah to start bracket play.
Walter and Espinosa led Clarinda’s offense with three kills each in beating the Fillies. Allbaugh finished with five assists while Stickler added four and Cole three.
Cole led Clarinda’s back row with 13 digs. Neihart and Stickler added five digs each while Walter finished with four. Makayla Fichter had two. Espinosa ended with two blocks.
Jasmine Rogers led Shenandoah’s offense in the loss with three kills. Kate Lantz, Jenna Burdorf and Cassidy Morris ended with two kills each. Mia Parker led the Fillies with four assists.
Brooklen Black and Sidda Rodewald led Shenandoah’s back line with two digs each. Allie Eveland had two blocks.
Shenandoah lost all three of its preliminary round matches. Nodaway Valley beat the Fillies 21-17, 21-10 in the opening match for both teams.
Rogers led Shenandoah’s offense with five kills while Lantz added three and Burdorf two. Parker set up the offense with eight assists. Rogers added two.
Rodewald’s three digs led the Fillies while Macee Blank added two. Rogers had four blocks. Parker, Eveland and Burdorf added two each.
The Fillies then dropped a 21-12, 21-11 decision to Tri-Center.
Morris and Rogers finished with two kills each to lead the Fillies. Black and Parker contributed four assists each.
Rodewald led the back line with three digs while Blank, Parker and Bailey Maher added two each. Rogers led the Fillies with four blocks with Burdorf adding two.
Shenandoah fell 21-9, 21-8 to Sidney in its final preliminary round match.
Morris’ two kills led the Fillies while Parker put up two assists.
Black and Rodewald finished with two digs each while Eveland and Lantz both had three blocks. Rogers added two blocks.
Spurlock led Sidney’s offense in the win over the Fillies with three kills while Faith Brumbaugh added two with seven assists.
Smith led the back line with five digs. Johnson and Faith Brumbaugh both had three.
The Cowgirls started their day with 2-1 wins over Clarinda and West Central Valley.
They beat the Wildcats 14-21, 25-23, 15-10.
Payne led the Cowgirl offense with eight kills while Smith added seven. Spurlock, Barker and Eve Brumbaugh all had three kills.
Avery Dowling’s 10 assists led the Cowgirls while Faith Brumbaugh added seven and Keeley Mount six.
Smith led the back row with 17 digs while Laumann added 10. Kingery finished with eight and Johnson contributed five. Payne, Hutt and both Brumbaughs ended with four each. Dowling added two.
Sidney also lost its first set of its first match, but rallied to beat Clarinda 15-21, 21-17, 15-8.
Spurlock and Smith led the offense against Clarinda with six kills. Payne added five while Aunika Hayes had four. Barker put up three winners. Faith Brumbaugh led the Cowgirls with 15 assists and Mount added nine.
Laumann, Hutt and Smith led the defense with 11 digs each. Faith Brumbaugh had eight digs and Johnson finished with six. Mount contributed four digs, Kingery had three and Spurlock and Barker both had two.
Barker and Payne finished with two blocks each.
Neihart’s eight kills led the Cardinals in the loss to Sidney. Espinosa and Stickler both had four while Presley Jobe finished with three.
Stickler contributed a team-best 11 assists. Allbaugh and Niehart added four assists each.
Cole had an impressive defensive effort with 20 digs. Neihart added nine, Walter six and Stickler four. Allbaugh and Espinosa both had three. Espinosa added five blocks and Stickler finished with two.
Clarinda won its final two preliminary matches, beating West Central Valley and Tri-Center 2-0.
The Cardinals downed the Wildcats 21-19, 21-12.
Neihart led the Cardinal offense with six kills while Espinosa had five. Walter added two kills.
Stickler finished the match with nine assists. Allbaugh put up four.
Neihart and Cole both had 11 digs while Stickler added 10. Walter and Espinosa both had two.
Clarinda beat the eventual tournament champions, Tri-Center, 21-17, 21-11 in its final preliminary round match.
Kelley, Neihart and Espinosa all had four kills to lead the Cardinal offense while Walter had three. Stickler’s 11 assists were most on the team while Allbaugh added five.
Cole led the back line with 13 digs. Stickler and Walter added six each while Niehart had five and Allbaugh three. Niehart and Espinosa had three blocks each.
Clarinda finished the day at 91% from the service line. Cole led the Cardinals with seven aces, Allbaugh had six, Stickler five, Walter three and Espinosa two.
The Cardinals ended the day with a 3-4 overall record. They travel to Kuemper Catholic, Tuesday to play the Knights and Denison-Schleswig in Hawkeye 10 Conference matches.
The Fillies served at 74% for the day. Parker finished with three aces while Maher and Stogdill had two each.
Shenandoah finished the day at 0-5 overall. The Fillies return to conference play at Harlan Tuesday.
Sidney served at 95% for the day. Johnson’s four aces were most for the Cowgirls. Kingery and Smith both had three while Mount and Laumann ended with two each.
Sidney improved to 6-6 on the season. The Cowgirls travel to Essex Tuesday.
