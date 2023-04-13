The Essex and Sidney girls track and field teams both had two event victories Tuesday, April 11, at the Griswold Girls Tiger Relays.

Essex competed in the Class A division and scored 58 points to finish fourth in the six-team field. Olivia Baker won the shot put title for the Trojanettes with a best throw of 33 feet, 5.5 inches. Essex’s 4x100 meter relay team of Mariska Kirchert, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns and Cindy Swain also brought home a title in 57.77 seconds.

Sidney was part of the six-team Class AA and scored 52 points to finish fifth. The Cowgirl quartet of Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning and Eve Brumbaugh crossed the finish line first in the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays in times of 54.95 and 1:56.86.

The Cowgirls were only three points behind fourth-place AHSTW. Riverside won the team title with 160 points.

Sidney’s four relay winners also were part of the 800 meter medley relay that placed fourth in 2:05.34.

Holmes added a runner-up finish in the long jump with a best leap of 15-7.25. Lilly Peters gave the Cowgirls a second-place showing in the shot put, launching the ball 29-11. Peters was also fourth in the shot put at 29-11, while Kingsolver brought home a fourth-place mark in the 100 in 14.66.

The Trojanettes were well behind the top three teams, including the champions from Griswold, who scored 159 points.

Riley King had a nice night in the distance events, bringing home a second-place mark in the 1,500 in 6:01.81 and a third-place showing in the 3,000 in 13:24.94.

Brianne Johnson took third in the discus for Essex with a best throw of 77-8. The Trojanettes were also third in the 4x200 meter relay in a time of 2:04.56 with a team of Addy Resh, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns and Swain.

Essex and Sidney compete again Thursday in Shenandoah.

Full Essex results (Class A – Top 6 places noted)

Team scoring: 4. Essex 58.

100-meter dash: Natalie Taylor 20.39.

400-meter dash: Alex King 1:34.98.

1,500-meter run: 2. Riley King 6:01.81.

3,000-meter run: 3. Riley King 13:24.94.

100-meter hurdles: 5. Brianne Johnson 20.31; Mariska Kirchert 21.81; Alex King 24.95.

Discus: 3. Brianne Johnson 77-8; Natalie Taylor 65-4.5.

Shot put: 1. Olivia Baker 33-5.5; 5. Natalie Taylor 23-5.25.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Essex (Mariska Kirchert, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 57.77.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Essex (Addy Resh, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Cindy Swain) 2:04.56.

800-meter medley relay: 4. Essex (Mariska Kirchert, Addy Resh, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns) 2:17.72.

1,600-meter medley relay: 4. Essex (Addy Resh, Brianne Johnson, Alex King, Riley King) 5:23.77.

Full Sidney results (Class AA – Top 6 places noted)

Team scoring: 5. Sidney 52.

100-meter dash: 4. Lilly Kingsolver 14.52; 5. Paycee Holmes 14.66.

200-meter dash: Macey Graham 31.97.

400-meter dash: 6. Macey Graham 1:13.29.

Discus: 2. Lilly Peters 100-3.5; 6. Macey Graham 72-8.5.; Kaelyn Surrell 60-7.75.

Long jump: 2. Paycee Holmes 15-7.25.

Shot put: 4. Lilly Peters 29-11; Maddie Hensley 24-10.75.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Addy Haning, Eve Brumbaugh) 54.95.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Eve Brumbaugh, Addy Haning) 1:56.86.

800-meter medley relay: 4. Sidney (Lilly Kingsolver, Paycee Holmes, Eve Brumbaugh, Addy Haning) 2:05.34.