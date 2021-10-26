Cowgirls win a classic - regional final next

As impressive as the Cowgirls were in the first set, they struggled in the second. They led early on an ace from Hutt, but a 5-0 run put the Saintes up 12-7. Sidney closed to within three, but the Saintes ended the set on a 9-2 run to even the match.

The third set was a close one. Payne started the set with a kill and then earned another to give Sidney its next lead at 9-8. The Cowgirls kept a small lead for much of the set after that and then pushed the advantage to 20-16, forcing a St. Albert timeout. Back came the Saintes, however, scoring four straight to even the set at 22. Sidney responded though, with Brumbaugh putting one away to set up set point and then a St. Albert error wrapped up the set, giving Sidney a 2-1 lead.

St. Albert jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fourth set, only to see Sidney come back even at 6-6 on an Avery Dowling kill. St. Albert went in front and Sidney closed down the lead again, but the Saintes then scored five straight and forced McClintock to use both of her timeouts as the lead grew to 20-14. Sidney scored the next three, forcing a St. Albert timeout, but the Saintes were able to pull away from there to force the deciding set.

McClintock said the defense led the way all night.