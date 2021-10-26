Cowgirls win a classic - regional final next

COUNCIL BLUFFS – Two of the top small school volleyball programs in the state over the last several years matched up Monday, Oct. 25, and produced a classic Class 1A regional semifinal with Sidney scoring 10 of the final 12 points to win 3-2 at St. Albert.
Game scores were 25-17, 14-25, 25-22, 20-25 and 15-11.
“We told the girls it would be a battle,” Sidney head coach Amy McClintock said after the match, “because they are senior loaded and have some power and height. Our girls were resilient. They were all over the place and worked hard every play. It was exciting. I’m glad it worked out in our favor and kudos to St. Albert because they are good.”
The defense led the way much of the night for the Cowgirls with Emily Hutt leading the back row with 37 digs. She was named the match’s Most Impressive Athlete and said the team rallied well at the end when they needed to.
“We all had the idea that this could be our last game,” Hutt said, “and we wanted to put everything on the court and leave it out there.”
Sidney advances to play Tri-Center Wednesday, Oct. 27, in a regional final. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will be played at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs. The winner moves on to the state tournament.
Sidney led the eighth-ranked Saintes two sets to one, but dropped the fourth set and then fell behind 5-1 in the fifth. Sidney came back to within 6-4, but gave up three of the next four to extend the St. Albert advantage to 9-5 and McClintock used her second timeout.
“I told them that we have been in a hole about every set and we just need to keep working,” McClintock said. “Stay in every play, keep moving on defense and play mentally tough, and we did that.”
The Cowgirls scored the next two out of the timeout and then after giving up a point, ran off five straight to lead 12-10. The Saintes got a side-out, but then junior Kaden Payne, who reached 500 kills for her career during the match, put away two of the final three points to secure the win.
Hutt said it was a crazy match to be a part of.
“We could barely hear the whistles because everyone was cheering so loud.” Hutt said.
The Sidney crowd was the one being loud at the end as the Cowgirls advanced to within one win of the state tournament in Cedar Rapids, a place they ended their season five consecutive years from 2015-2019. McClintock said it’s great to earn a win like this and bring this group to this point.
“To knock out the number eight team in the state when you’re not rated is super exciting,” McClintock said. “The girls were all over the place and we prepared well knowing we had to keep fighting for every point.”
Sidney started the match strong with Eve Brumbaugh and Aunika Hayes leading the offense early in taking a 10-6 lead. Harley Spurlock and Payne chipped in to extend the Sidney lead to 17-11. The Saintes came back as close as three, but Sidney scored six of the final seven with three kills by Spurlock to take the opening set.
As impressive as the Cowgirls were in the first set, they struggled in the second. They led early on an ace from Hutt, but a 5-0 run put the Saintes up 12-7. Sidney closed to within three, but the Saintes ended the set on a 9-2 run to even the match.
The third set was a close one. Payne started the set with a kill and then earned another to give Sidney its next lead at 9-8. The Cowgirls kept a small lead for much of the set after that and then pushed the advantage to 20-16, forcing a St. Albert timeout. Back came the Saintes, however, scoring four straight to even the set at 22. Sidney responded though, with Brumbaugh putting one away to set up set point and then a St. Albert error wrapped up the set, giving Sidney a 2-1 lead.
St. Albert jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fourth set, only to see Sidney come back even at 6-6 on an Avery Dowling kill. St. Albert went in front and Sidney closed down the lead again, but the Saintes then scored five straight and forced McClintock to use both of her timeouts as the lead grew to 20-14. Sidney scored the next three, forcing a St. Albert timeout, but the Saintes were able to pull away from there to force the deciding set.
McClintock said the defense led the way all night.
“We put the ball over and kept it in play,” McClintock said. “We just had to keep fighting defensively and they finally broke down and made a few mistakes. It could have gone either way, but our girls played with a lot of heart.”
Hutt’s big digs number shows how the defensive intensity that Sidney showed during its run of state tournaments hasn’t gone anywhere.
“There are a lot of people to look up to,” Hutt said on her defense, “and being back there it’s about doing your best. It’s super fun being back there with everybody.”
Eve Brumbaugh added 17 digs and Makenna Laumann had 11 for the Cowgirls. Aunika Hayes contributed eight digs and Dowling had seven. Payne led the defense at the net with two blocks.
McClintock said they prepared a lot defensively for the matchup with the Saintes.
“We really worked on where they were hitting and what they were doing,” McClintock said. “We had a lot of walkthroughs the last few days. Lauren Williams is a very good player and we knew she would get kills, but we got some touches on her and a few blocks and kept them out of transition. They were scrambling a bit, so they couldn’t set her up like they wanted to.”
Payne put away 18 winners for the Cowgirls with Brumbaugh adding 12 and Spurlock 11 to lead the Sidney offense. Dowling finished with seven kills and set up the offense with 45 assists. Hayes finished with four kills and Sheldon had three.
Sidney advances to play 14th-ranked Tri-Center, a team they met up with four times in a span of 10 days during the first two weeks of the season. Tri-Center won three of the four meetings with all of them being played in a best two out of three format.