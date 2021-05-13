Cowgirls win Corner Conference golf title

The Sidney Cowgirls shot a 426 to win the Corner Conference Golf Tournament Tuesday, May 11, at the Griswold Golf Course.

The Cowgirls were 20 shots better than Griswold. Essex-Stanton finished third with a 483.

Griswold’s Jenna Reynolds won the individual title with a 94, with the other three medalists all coming from Sidney.

Avery Dowling shot a 100, Faith Brumbaugh a 104 and Eve Brumbaugh a 110 to earn all-conference medals for the Cowgirls.

The Fremont-Mills boys won the team title with a 370, beating Sidney by 26 strokes. Essex-Stanton finished fourth with a 450.

Sidney’s Kyle Beam and Cole Jorgenson both won all-conference medals.

Beam was second to Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Langfelt. Both shot an 86, but Langfelt won with a better score on the handicap hole. Jorgenson finished fourth overall with a 92, one shot behind Fremont-Mills’ Owen Thompson for third.

The other scorer for the Sidney girls was Tia McClane’s 112. Ellah Pummel added a 127 and Kennedy Shull a 159 for the Cowgirls.

Allie Sandin and Abby Burke shot matching 118’s to lead the Essex-Stanton girls.