Cowgirls win Corner Conference golf title

The Sidney Cowgirls shot a 426 to win the Corner Conference Golf Tournament Tuesday, May 11, at the Griswold Golf Course.
The Cowgirls were 20 shots better than Griswold. Essex-Stanton finished third with a 483.
Griswold’s Jenna Reynolds won the individual title with a 94, with the other three medalists all coming from Sidney.
Avery Dowling shot a 100, Faith Brumbaugh a 104 and Eve Brumbaugh a 110 to earn all-conference medals for the Cowgirls.
The Fremont-Mills boys won the team title with a 370, beating Sidney by 26 strokes. Essex-Stanton finished fourth with a 450.
Sidney’s Kyle Beam and Cole Jorgenson both won all-conference medals.
Beam was second to Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Langfelt. Both shot an 86, but Langfelt won with a better score on the handicap hole. Jorgenson finished fourth overall with a 92, one shot behind Fremont-Mills’ Owen Thompson for third.
The other scorer for the Sidney girls was Tia McClane’s 112. Ellah Pummel added a 127 and Kennedy Shull a 159 for the Cowgirls.
Allie Sandin and Abby Burke shot matching 118’s to lead the Essex-Stanton girls.
A 121 from Gracee Thompson and Helen Nicholas’ 126 made up the rest of the Essex-Stanton team score. Leah Sandin added a 135.
Beam and Jorgenson were joined by Will Bryant’s 107 and a 111 from Kellen Rose to make up Sidney’s team score.
Donavan Racine shot a 116 and Christian Harris a 146 for the Cowboys.
Philip Franks led Essex-Stanton with a 104, followed closely by Brody Thompson’s 107. The rest of the team score came from a 117 from Nash English and Tucker Hadden’s 122.
Dylan Barrett also shot a 122 for the Trojans and Kywin Tibben put up a 132.