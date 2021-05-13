 Skip to main content
Cowgirls win Corner Conference golf title
Cowgirls win Corner Conference golf title

Sidney girls golf wins Corner title

The Sidney girls golf team shows off their Corner Conference championship trophy after winning the conference tournament Tuesday, May 11, in Griswold. From left: Eve Brumbaugh, Avery Dowling, Tia McClane, Ellah Pummel, Kennedy Shull and Faith Brumbaugh.

 Photo courtesy Janice Shanno/Sidney Community Schools

The Sidney Cowgirls shot a 426 to win the Corner Conference Golf Tournament Tuesday, May 11, at the Griswold Golf Course.

The Cowgirls were 20 shots better than Griswold. Essex-Stanton finished third with a 483.

Griswold’s Jenna Reynolds won the individual title with a 94, with the other three medalists all coming from Sidney.

Avery Dowling shot a 100, Faith Brumbaugh a 104 and Eve Brumbaugh a 110 to earn all-conference medals for the Cowgirls.

The Fremont-Mills boys won the team title with a 370, beating Sidney by 26 strokes. Essex-Stanton finished fourth with a 450.

Sidney’s Kyle Beam and Cole Jorgenson both won all-conference medals.

Beam was second to Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Langfelt. Both shot an 86, but Langfelt won with a better score on the handicap hole. Jorgenson finished fourth overall with a 92, one shot behind Fremont-Mills’ Owen Thompson for third.

The other scorer for the Sidney girls was Tia McClane’s 112. Ellah Pummel added a 127 and Kennedy Shull a 159 for the Cowgirls.

Allie Sandin and Abby Burke shot matching 118’s to lead the Essex-Stanton girls.

A 121 from Gracee Thompson and Helen Nicholas’ 126 made up the rest of the Essex-Stanton team score. Leah Sandin added a 135.

Beam and Jorgenson were joined by Will Bryant’s 107 and a 111 from Kellen Rose to make up Sidney’s team score.

Donavan Racine shot a 116 and Christian Harris a 146 for the Cowboys.

Philip Franks led Essex-Stanton with a 104, followed closely by Brody Thompson’s 107. The rest of the team score came from a 117 from Nash English and Tucker Hadden’s 122.

Dylan Barrett also shot a 122 for the Trojans and Kywin Tibben put up a 132.

Tags

