Cowgirls win five-set thriller to take over Corner lead

SIDNEY – Momentum can turn quickly in the sport of volleyball and the Sidney Cowgirls were the benefactor of a quick change in their favor in a 3-2 win over East Mills Tuesday, Sept. 14.
East Mills turned a 0-2 deficit into a fifth set and scored the first two points of the final set, but Sidney got a side out and then junior Mia Foster started serving. She kept serving until Sidney led 12-2. Foster served four of her six aces of the match during that run and was named the evening’s Most Impressive Athlete.
“Coach kept giving me good spots to serve,” Foster said, “and the team had my back the whole time and kept my energy up. I had a lot of confidence in myself.”
Sidney held off a late push by the Wolverines and won the match 25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 22-25 and 15-9.
Sidney head coach Amy McClintock said Foster’s serve was the spark they needed after giving up late leads in both the third and fourth sets.
“Mia had some really good serves in there and that threw them off and what got us going,” McClintock said.
The match was a battle between the two remaining unbeaten teams in Corner Conference play and East Mills brought back Emily Williams for her first action of the season after an injury kept East Mills’ leading hitter from last season out of the lineup until Tuesday.
“We let them go on seven-point runs and with Emily Williams back she makes a huge difference for them,” McClintock said. “The difference was we started playing a little tentative and they kept hammering the ball.”
Foster said it was an emphasis on keeping their energy up that helped her and her teammates respond from the two set losses and secure the big conference win.
“We kept hyping each other up and that’s what kept us in the game,” Foster said.
Both teams had chances to win each of the first four sets.
East Mills jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening set and stayed in front until an Eve Brumbaugh kill gave Sidney a 15-14 lead. East Mills answered with the next four points, but Sidney scored five of the next seven to tie the set at 20. East Mills scored the next two, but Sidney put up the final five points with kills by Foster and Kaden Payne giving Sidney a 1-0 lead.
Sidney had the lead for much of the second set and built its advantage to as many as six at 19-13 on a Fallon Sheldon winner. East Mills rallied, however, forcing a Sidney timeout at 21-21. East Mills actually had a set point at 24-23, but the Cowgirls scored the next three with kills by Payne and Eve Brumbaugh finishing the set and giving Sidney a 2-0 lead.
East Mills’ three-point winning margin in the third set win was the biggest either team had in that set. There were no big runs except for the four straight from the Wolverines to end the set and force a fourth.
Sidney responded with the first six points of the fourth set, but the Wolverines again rallied had the set tied by 13-13. East Mills wouldn’t lead until 19-18, but took a timeout down 22-21. The Wolverines forced two Sidney timeouts as they scored the final four points to force the decisive set.
Foster had back-to-back aces twice in the fifth set. The first two took the score from 2-2 to 4-2 and the last two out of East Mills’ second timeout pushed the score to 11-2.
Foster had six of the 11 Cowgirl aces for the match with Avery Dowling adding four. The Cowgirls served at a 93% clip for the match.
Emily Hutt’s 28 digs led the Cowgirls with Makenna Laumann also finding double figures with 13. McClintock said, for the most part, her team played well defensively.
“We pulled some good digs out and as far as the defense goes I was pretty happy,” McClintock said.
Brumbaugh added eight digs while Foster finished with seven. Dowling accumulated six digs and Karlee Graham had five. Sheldon and Harley Spurlock finished with four each.
McClintock said the defense has come a long way so far this season.
“We started out a little slower and I think the girls would probably agree with that,” McClintock said. “We have worked a lot on defense and passing. That’s what we have spent most of our practice time on and we have improved a lot since we first started. That’s what we pride ourselves on and we have to keep that momentum going defensively.”
Offensively, the Cowgirls hit just .106 on the night and McClintock said that’s not good enough going forward.
“That’s what we’re struggling with right now,” McClintock said, “and that’s what we got to get better on. A lot of times we’re hitting right into the block and we can’t do that. We have to mix up our shots. We have to be smarter and not hit right into them. We have to get faster on offense to make the blockers move a little bit.”
Payne’s 18 kills led the Cowgirls while Brumbaugh had 17 and Sheldon finished with 10. Aunika Hayes ended the evening with six kills while Spurlock had five, Dowling four and Foster two.
The Cowgirls improved to 12-8 on the season and 3-0 in the conference while the Wolverines fell to 9-7 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
Next for the Cowgirls is a trip to the Red Oak Tournament Saturday.