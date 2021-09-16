Cowgirls win five-set thriller to take over Corner lead

“We let them go on seven-point runs and with Emily Williams back she makes a huge difference for them,” McClintock said. “The difference was we started playing a little tentative and they kept hammering the ball.”

Foster said it was an emphasis on keeping their energy up that helped her and her teammates respond from the two set losses and secure the big conference win.

“We kept hyping each other up and that’s what kept us in the game,” Foster said.

Both teams had chances to win each of the first four sets.

East Mills jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening set and stayed in front until an Eve Brumbaugh kill gave Sidney a 15-14 lead. East Mills answered with the next four points, but Sidney scored five of the next seven to tie the set at 20. East Mills scored the next two, but Sidney put up the final five points with kills by Foster and Kaden Payne giving Sidney a 1-0 lead.

Sidney had the lead for much of the second set and built its advantage to as many as six at 19-13 on a Fallon Sheldon winner. East Mills rallied, however, forcing a Sidney timeout at 21-21. East Mills actually had a set point at 24-23, but the Cowgirls scored the next three with kills by Payne and Eve Brumbaugh finishing the set and giving Sidney a 2-0 lead.