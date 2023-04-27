The Sidney girls golf team earned a home win over East Mills Tuesday, April 25, while the Sidney boys finished third behind the Wolverines and Rock Port.

Both Sidney teams had just four athletes in the field and the Cowboys shot a 211, which was even with Rock Port, but well behind East Mills’ 187. Rock Port finished second ahead of Sidney because they had a fifth score. The Sidney girls fired a 215 to beat East Mills’ 239.

Sidney’s Avery Dowling and Hayden Thompson earned medalist honors on the day.

Dowling shot a 43 to beat runner-up Emersyn Burdic of East Mills by 11 strokes.

Ellie Ward was Sidney’s next best athlete on the day with a 56, while Sycily Baker-Hall and Ellah Pummel both carded a 58.

Thompson’s 42 gave him the top spot in the boys field, three strokes ahead of Kyler Williams of East Mills. Aricin Weber led Rock Port with a 49.

Grant Whitehead put up Sidney’s second best score of the day with a 54. Elliott Ward added a 55, while Isaac Hutt fired a 60.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls travel to Lenox Thursday to match up with the host Tigers and Bedford.