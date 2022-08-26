Cowgirls win three at Tri-Center

The Sidney Cowgirls started their volleyball season with three 2-0 victories at a quad, hosted by Tri-Center on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Cowgirls beat the host Trojans 21-17, 21-13 in a battle of state-ranked teams in Class 1A. Sidney also beat MVAOCOU 21-17, 21-13 and downed Glenwood 21-13, 21-17.

Aunika Hayes and Eve Brumbaugh led the Sidney offense with six kills each in the win over Glenwood. Kaden Payne added five as the Cowgirls hit .368 for the match. Addy Haning finished with two kills as Avery Dowling distributed 16 assists.

Emily Hutt and Mia Foster paced the Cowgirl defense with three digs each.

Payne hit .667 with 10 kills on 15 swings in the win over MVAOCOU. Hayes added three winners while Brumbaugh and Haning finished with two each. Dowling added another 17 assists.

Hutt led the back row with seven digs while Brumbaugh finished with six. Karlee Graham ended the night with three digs and Fallon Sheldon with two. Payne and Dowling finished with three blocks each.

Hayes had top offensive honors for the Cowgirls in the win over Tri-Center with six kills. Haning added four while Payne and Dowling finished with three and Brumbaugh two. Dowling put up 12 more assists while Payne contributed three.

Hutt led the back line with seven digs. Hayes added three and Dowling, Graham and Foster all finished with two. Payne chipped in with three blocks.

The Cowgirls were 95% from the service line, missing exactly two serves in each of the three matches. Brumbaugh and Sheldon finished with four aces each over the three matches, and Hutt and Dowling added two.

Sidney turns around to play Saturday in Harlan in its first tournament of the season.