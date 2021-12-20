Creston earns road sweep over Shenandoah basketball

The Shenandoah girls basketball team scored just 18 points over the final three quarters in a 49-31 home loss to Creston while the Shenandoah boys made just seven field goals in a 51-25 loss to the Panthers Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The Mustangs were within 13-7 after the first quarter, but they scored just eight total points over the middle two periods and trailed 40-15 heading into the final period.

Tony Davidson led the Panthers with 16 points as Creston improved to 2-2. The game didn’t count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.

Zach Foster led the Mustangs with nine points and three rebounds. Blake Herold added six points and five rebounds as Shenandoah fell to 1-6 on the season.

Gage Herron contributed four points off the bench while Beau Gardner and Mitchell Jones both had three points. Jones pulled down 10 rebounds.

Clayton Holben contributed four rebounds and Nolan Mount had three for the Mustangs.

The Fillies led 13-2 after the first quarter, but it was all Creston after that as Shenandoah’s five game winning streak came to an end.

Creston drew within 19-14 at halftime and led 32-24 after the third quarter.

Brianna Fields led three Panthers in double figures with 16 points. The Panthers improved to 4-4 on the season. The game didn’t count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.

Macey Finlay led the Fillies with seven points and three rebounds. Ava Wolf added on six points and six rebounds while Kassidy Stephens also scored six points and secured three rebounds.

Brooklen Black, Chloe Denton and Keelee Razee all scored three points for the Fillies. Allie Eveland added two points while grabbing four rebounds. Jenna Burdorf scored one point.

Lynnae Green secured a team best eight rebounds while Caroline Rogers came up with four.

They fell to 5-2 on the season.