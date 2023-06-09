The Shenandoah softball and baseball teams watched Creston pull away late Thursday, June 8, to earn a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference victories.

Shenandoah baseball gave up a seven-run fifth inning for the Panthers to earn a 12-2 run-rule win, while Shenandoah softball hung right with Creston until the Panthers scored six times in the final two innings to win 8-1.

The Fillies scored their only run in the first inning right after Creston scored in the top of the first. Jenna Burdorf singled with one out, advanced to third on a Peyton Athen single and scored on an error.

The Fillies didn’t have another hit the rest of the evening and didn’t have another base runner until an error and a walk put two on base in the seventh. Those two would be stranded at second and third.

Creston pitchers Keely Coen and Taryn Fredrickson combined to strike out 10 Shenandoah hitters.

Burdorf started in the circle for Shenandoah and gave up single runs in the first and second innings, but allowed just two base runners between innings three and five. Consecutive walks to start the sixth inning prompted Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf to make a change in the circle. Peyton Athen came on and allowed both inherited runners to score plus two more for a four-run frame. Creston added two in the seventh. Athen didn’t give up a hit in her two innings of work. Jenna Burdorf struck out three in her five plus innings pitched.

The loss dropped the Fillies to 2-9 on the season and 2-7 in conference play.

Shenandoah baseball gave up five runs over the first two innings in their game against the Panthers, but battled back with a two-run fourth inning. The momentum didn’t last long, however, as Creston put up seven runs in the fifth frame. The game was called after five because of the run rule.

Shenandoah starting pitcher Jade Spangler got a fly out to start the fifth, but then four straight Panthers reached on a hit, a walk, an error and a fielder’s choice. After a strikeout, Spangler walked Creston’s McCoy Haines. Cole Graham then came on to pitch for Shenandoah and gave up a single and then an error, allowing four runs to score.

Spangler struck out four over 4 2/3 innings, working around eight hits and three walks. He was charged with 10 runs, three earned. Graham struck out the final batter he faced and was charged with two unearned runs.

Shenandoah scored both of its runs in the fourth inning. The frame started with a Creston error and a walk against the top of the Mustang order. A passed ball with two outs brought Spangler to the plate and then Gage Herron’s single plated Camden Lorimor.

Cole Scamman had the only other Shenandoah hit against Creston’s Dylan Hoepker, who struck out four in the complete game effort.

The Mustangs fell to 4-7 overall and 2-7 in the conference.

Shenandoah baseball travels to Sidney Saturday. Both teams are home again Monday for conference doubleheaders against Atlantic.