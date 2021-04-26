Creston narrowly beats Fillies golf

The Shenandoah Fillies fell at home by three strokes to Creston, while the Mustangs lost to Creston and beat Southwest Valley in matches played at the Shenandoah Community Golf Course Thursday, April 22.

A week after beating Creston at the Fillies Tournament, the Panthers came back to Shenandoah and edged the Fillies 194-197. The Southwest Valley girls had just one athlete.

The Mustangs shot a 191, losing to Creston’s 176 and beating Southwest Valley’s 231.

Rylie Driskell of Creston shot a 39 to take medalist honors in the girls triangular.

Shenandoah’s Brooke Bauer and Halle Wheatley joined Creston’s Maria Groumoutis, all shooting 47s. Wheatley won the tiebreaker to take runner-up honors.

Bailey Maher was next for Shenandoah with a 51, followed by Morgan McGargill’s 52 to make up the team score.

Mya Hammons shot a 59 and Jocelyn Kirk a 65 for the Fillies.

Jade Spangler led the Mustangs with a 41, just missing out on the top two.

Creston’s Colby Burg was individual medalist with a 40 with teammate Cole Strider’s 41 taking the runner-up position.