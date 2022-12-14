Creston rallies to beat Fillie basketball

The Shenandoah Fillies overcame a big deficit early, but then gave up a fourth quarter lead to lose 51-48 at Creston Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Shenandoah boys basketball team dropped the second half of the doubleheader 64-24.

The Fillies trailed 16-1 after the first quarter, but cut the deficit to 28-24 at halftime and then had the lead 40-35 going into the final quarter before Creston rallied for the win.

Stats from the game will be added here when available.

The Mustangs gave up 32 first quarter points and 52 first half points to the Panthers.

The Mustangs had eight different athletes combine to score the team’s 24 points, led by Cole Graham’s eight. Graham also recorded five rebounds.

Gage Herron scored five points and collected three rebounds for Shenandoah, while Dalton Athen ended with four points. Brody Burdorf and Jade Spangler scored two points each with Burdorf also securing three rebounds. Logan Twyman and Juan Cepeda both had one point with Cepeda adding six rebounds.

Both Shenandoah teams travel to the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs Friday to play in the annual MAC Shootout.