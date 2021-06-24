Creston slams Fillies

Sara Morales homered, but the Shenandoah Fillies had just three additional hits and couldn’t contain Creston’s bats in an 11-2 loss Wednesday, June 23.

The Panthers didn’t waste any time gaining control of the game with a four-run first inning that included two extra-base hits.

The Panthers led 6-0 when Macey Finlay singled in the third and then scored on a three-base error off the bat of Sidda Rodewald.

Creston extended the lead to 11-1 in the home third with Morales’ home run coming in the fifth and extending the game to the full seven innings.

Jenna Burdorf and Macee Blank had the additional hits for the Fillies against Creston pitcher Keely Coen, who earned the win in five innings of work.

Sidda Rodewald pitched the entire game for Shenandoah, giving up 11 hits and 10 runs, three earned, while striking out two.

The Fillies fell to 4-19 on the season, 2-12 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, while Creston improved to 15-10 overall and 12-3 in the conference.