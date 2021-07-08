Creston starts fast in win over Mustangs in conference finale

The Shenandoah Mustangs wrapped up the Hawkeye 10 Conference portion of the season with a 7-4 loss at Creston Monday, July 5.

The Panthers scored three runs in the first inning and led 4-0 after two. The Mustangs didn’t score until the fifth inning when they put up two runs. They added two in the seventh.

Cain Lorimor started on the mound for the Mustangs and struck out four over 5 2/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, four walks and seven runs, four earned. Camden Lorimor came on in relief and recorded the final two outs in the sixth.

Camden Lorimor and Braden Knight led the Mustangs with two hits each. Both had a double and drove in a run with Lorimor also scoring once.

Cain Lorimor walked twice and scored twice as the Mustangs fell to 6-20 on the season and finished conference play with a 2-18 record.

Gannon Greenwalt had four hits for the Panthers, who improved to 7-18 and finished conference play with a 6-14 mark.