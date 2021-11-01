Cullin, Dukes, Herold named first team all-district

Clarinda senior Logan Green has been named the Defensive MVP of Class 2A District 8.
The district released their all-district teams Sunday, Oct. 31, with 11 Clarinda Cardinals and 10 Shenandoah Mustangs honored.
Green earned the top defensive honor and was named first team defensive line after finishing the season with 28 tackles and 14 tackles for loss.
Clarinda had four additional athletes named to the first team.
Drew Brown was a first team linebacker after ending the year with 42.5 tackles, five for loss, and one fumble recovery. Tadyn Brown was a first team selection at running back. He finished with 1,093 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. Isaac Jones was also a first team selection at wide receiver after catching 36 passes for 518 yards and six touchdowns. Ethan Fast was a first team selection at offensive line.
Shenandoah had three athletes named to the first team.
Brody Cullin was a first team wide receiver. He caught 27 passes for 549 yards and five scores. Blake Herold was named first team tight end after catching 60 balls for 712 yards and three scores. Hunter Dukes earned first team honors at defensive back. He finished the year with 38 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Shenandoah also had three second team selections.
Nolan Mount was the district’s second team quarterback. He completed 48% of his passes for 1,693 yards and 12 touchdowns. Clayton Holben was a second team offensive lineman and Morgan Cotten a second team linebacker. Cotten finished the season with 47 tackles, 8.5 for loss, with one fumble recovery and one interception.
Clarinda had two second team selections.
Jarod McNeese was named a second team offensive lineman and Jase Wilmes a second team defensive lineman. Wilmes ended the year with 38.5 tackles, 10.5 for loss, and one fumble recovery.
First and second teams were named and then each of the six district schools received honorable mention selections.
Clarinda had four athletes named honorable mention.
Quarterback Wyatt Schmitt completed 52% of his passes for 771 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 338 yards and four scores to receive honorable mention honors. Eli Vorhies was named honorable mention offensive line. Grant Jobe earned honorable mention honors at tight end. He caught three passes for 38 yards. Marshall Durfey was an honorable mention pick at running back. He ended the year with 229 rushing yards, 184 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Shenandoah had four honorable mention selections, all on defense.
Owen Laughlin and Beau Gardner were both named honorable mention linebackers. Laughlin finished the season with 45.5 tackles, four for loss, and two fumble recoveries. Gardner stacked up 34.5 tackles, seven for loss. Ben Labrum and Logan Dickerson were named honorable mention defensive linemen. Labrum finished with 23.5 tackles, seven for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception, and Dickerson ended the year with 17.5 tackles, 3.5 for loss.
The full all-district team is below.
Special Awards
Offensive MVP: Bryce Stalder, Greene County. Defensive MVP: Logan Green, Clarinda. Head Coach of the Year: Caden Duncan, Greene County. Assistant Coach of the Year: Craig Carlson, Des Moines Christian.
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Bryce Stalder, Greene County. Running Back: Tadyn Brown, Clarinda. Josh Shank, Des Moines Christian. Wide Receiver: Jackson Morton, Greene County. Isaac Jones, Clarinda. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah. Offensive Line: Tyler Binning, Clarke. Ethan Fast, Clarinda. Mason Stream, Greene County. Logan Higgins, Greene County. Nick Fouts, Red Oak. Tight End: Blake Herold, Shenandoah. Utility: Dale Showers, Clarke. Kicker: Oscar Castro, Clarke.
First Team Defense
Defensive Line: Logan Green, Clarinda. Michael Rumley, Greene County. Spruceton Buddenhagen, Clarke. Luke Sperling, Red Oak. Linebacker: Jacob Rosno, Des Moines Christian. Bradyn Smith, Greene County. Dawson Bond, Red Oak. Drew Brown, Clarinda. Defensive Back: Jesus Vega, Clarke. Richard Daugherty, Greene County. Max Riley, Greene County. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah. Punter: Nate Black, Greene County.
Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Nolan Mount, Shenandoah. Running Back: KJ Fry, Clarke. Riley Fouts, Red Oak. Wide Receiver: Kamis Bulis, Clarke. Owen Fadden, Des Moines Christian. Carson Theis, Des Moines Christian. Offensive Line: Jarod McNeese, Clarinda. Joel Bayens, Des Moines Christian. Noah Cornell, Greene County. Logan Conn, Red Oak. Clayton Holben, Shenandoah. Tight End: Jesse Miller, Greene County. Utility: Patrick Daugherty, Greene County. Kicker: Josue Torres, Clarke. Nathan Behne, Greene County. Dawson Bond, Red Oak.
Second Team Defense
Defensive Line: Cole White, Clarke. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda. Braden Woods, Red Oak. Owen Elam, Des Moines Christian. Linebacker: Mason Fry, Clarke. Lamar Anders, Greene County. Austin Johnson, Red Oak. Morgan Cotten, Shenandoah. Defensive Back: Josue Torres, Clarke. Owen Schlapkohl, Des Moines Christian. Brenner Gallagher, Greene County. Chase Roeder, Red Oak. Punter: Carson Theis, Des Moines Christian.
Honorable Mention
Clarke: Jairus Davis, Offensive Line. Elijah Keller, Offensive Line. Shawn MacAfee, Offensive Line. Jayden Giza, Running Back. Ryan Phillips, Running Back. Nate Saucedo, Linebacker.
Clarinda: Wyatt Schmitt, Quarterback. Eli Vorhies, Offensive Line. Grant Jobe, Tight End. Marshall Durfey, Running Back.
Des Moines Christian: Logan Soppe, Offensive Line. Noah Walles, Defensive Line. Gavin Phillips, Utility.
Greene County: Gavin Scheuermann, Linebacker. Kamden Kinne, Offensive line. Blake Hammann, Defensive Line. Gabe Ebersole, Defensive Back. Joe Carey, Utility. Kole Teeples, Offensive Line.
Red Oak: Landon Couse, Wide Receiver. Chase Sandholm, Defensive Back. Ryan Johnson, Wide Receiver. Cole Thornton, Defensive Line.
Shenandoah: Owen Laughlin, Linebacker. Beau Gardner, Linebacker. Ben Labrum, Defensive Line. Logan Dickerson, Defensive Line.