GLENWOOD — The Shenandoah boys track and field team earned four event wins while the girls claimed one at the Hawkeye 10 Conference South Division meet Tuesday, March 28, in Glenwood.

Tyler Laughlin won two of the events himself, taking the shot put title with a throw of 48 feet, 8 inches and the discus win at 154-5.

“My first couple discus throws were pretty bad,” Laughlin said. “I had some release problems, but I figured that out with my last couple throws and threw 154. All my throws were pretty good (in the shot put). It was a pretty consistent, good day.”

Brody Cullin was part of the other two wins for the Mustangs. He ran to the 400 hurdles title in 59.43 seconds and anchored the winning 800 medley relay with Tysen Shaw, Hunter Dukes and Alex Razee in 1:36.92.

Cullin added a third-place sprint in the 100-meter dash in 11.76 and anchored the third-place 4x100 meter relay team with Xavier Martin, Dukes and Shaw in 46.39.

“Tyler was phenomenal in the shot put and discus,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “He worked hard this offseason and came into the season ready to go. Brody also had a great night. He had a tremendous anchor leg in the sprint medley tow in it. His debut in the 400 hurdles was also impressive.”

Lynnae Green won the shot put to lead the Fillies. Her best throw was 32-11.

“Lynnae has the potential to be a great thrower with her size and athleticism,” Ratliff said. “She really stepped up big in several sprint relays, too. Her ability to be a great thrower and sprinter makes her very versatile for us.”

The Fillies and Mustangs finished third in the team race, behind Glenwood and Clarinda.

Hailey Egbert was the next best individual finisher for the Shenandoah girls, taking a third-place spot in the 800 in a time of 2:41.07. She was also fourth in the 3,000 and fifth in the 1,500. Kate Lantz finished fifth in the high jump.

The Fillies also had a pair of runner-up relay finishes. Caroline Rogers, Lantz, Jenna Burdorf and Chloe Denton were the second team across in the shuttle hurdle in 1:12.95. The 4x200 team of Rogers, Lantz, Green and Denton also ended second in 1:56.79.

Denton, Burdorf and Green were joined by Irrys Humphrey in the 4x100, finishing third in 55.58.

“Chloe, Caroline, Kate and Jenna made their debut in the shuttle hurdle,” Ratliff said. “They all improved their times from the scrimmage last week and we look for them to continue to drop their time and compete with the best. Kate had a strong night in the 200 and 4x200. She has great speed and finishes strong. Chloe also shined in the sprint relays, running a strong anchor leg in the 4x100. It’s great to see her closing speed down the stretch. Hailey also had a big night and will continue to get stronger and faster as the year goes on.”

For the Mustangs, Razee added a runner-up finish in the 400 in 53.05. The next best individual finish came from Dylan Kellogg in the 3,200. He was fourth with a finishing time of 12:06.15.

The Mustangs had one additional third-place relay finish as Ben Labrum, Matthew Moutray, Tysen Shaw and Treyten Foster were third across in the shuttle hurdle in 1:16.05.

“Both of our teams competed well (Tuesday),” Ratliff said. “We mixed up some relays and put athletes in some different open events to see what they could do.”

The Mustangs compete again Monday at Treynor while the Fillies travel to Clarinda Tuesday.

Full Shenandoah results (top six places noted)

Girls

100-meter dash: Irrys Humphrey 15.10; Adrianne Moore 15.45; Makayla Cochran 15.69.

200-meter dash: 6. Kate Lantz 29.55.

400-meter dash: Lauryn Dukes 1:22.39.

800-meter run: 3. Hailey Egbert 2:41.07; Mallory Dickerson 3:15.45.

1,500-meter run: 5. Hailey Egbert 5:37.59; Mallory Dickerson 6:57.62.

3,000-meter run: 4. Hailey Egbert 11:58.66; 6. Mallory Dickerson 14:50.67.

100-meter hurdles: Jenna Burdorf 19.88; Abbey Dumler 21.77.

High jump: 5. Kate Lantz 4-8.

Long jump: Irrys Humphrey 12-4.5.

Shot put: 1. Lynnae Green 32-11.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Lynnae Green, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) 55.58.

4x200 meter relay: 2. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz, Lynnae Green, Chloe Denton) 1:56.79.

800-meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Lynnae Green, Abbey Dumler, Irrys Humphrey, Lauryn Dukes) 2:24.60.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) 1:12.95.

Boys

100-meter dash: 3. Brody Cullin 11.76; 6. Hunter Dukes 11.97; Zane McManis 12.76; Gage Sample 12.84; Hunter Swank 13.24; Ben Labrum 13.53; Vincent Ford 13.87; Trevor Sunderman 14.52; Cooper O’Brien 15.90.

200-meter dash: Ayden Johnson 26.56; Hunter Swank 27.29; River Smithhisler 28.08; Vincent Ford 28.70; Trevor Sunderman 29.74; Cooper O’Brien 34.56.

400-meter dash: 2. Alex Razee 53.05; Braden Mick 1:05.41; Tyler Babe 1:10.12; Vincent Ford 1:11.53; Wyatt Baldwin 1:14.74; Cooper O’Brien 1:23.38.

800-meter run: Braden Mick 2:42.60; Tyler Babe 2:52.34; Wyatt Baldwin 2:54.74.

1,600-meter run: 5. Rafe Rodewald 5:39.55; Damien Little Thunder 5:42.07; Dylan Kellogg 5:42.28; Dalton Kellogg 5:45.95; Tyler Babe 6:36.47; Wyatt Baldwin 6:49.31.

3,200-meter run: 4. Dylan Kellogg 12:06.15; 6. Damien Little Thunder 12:40.47.

110-meter hurdles: Ben Labrum 20.52.

400-meter hurdles: 1. Brody Cullin 59.43.

High jump: 6. Trevein Thompson 5-2; Ayden Johnson No height.

Long jump: Damien Little Thunder 16-5; Hunter Swank 15-7; Tyler Babe No distance.

Shot put: 1. Tyler Laughlin 48-8; Kemper Long 38-1; Beau Sample 31-6; Owen Nokes 30-1.5.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin 154-5; Kemper Long 111-0; Beau Sample 98-4; Owen Nokes 71-10.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Hunter Dukes, Tysen Shaw, Brody Cullin) 46.39; 6. Shenandoah (Zane McManis, Gage Sample, Matthew Moutray, Treyten foster) 49.94.

4x200 meter relay: 6. Shenandoah (Zane McManis, Gage Sample, Treyvein Thompson, Matthew Moutray) 1:48.20.

4x400 meter relay: 5. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Treyvein Thompson, River Smithhisler, Ayden Johnson) 4:18.54.

4x800 meter relay: 4. Shenandoah (Rafe Rodewald, Dalton Kellogg, Braden Mick, Tyler Babe) 10:39.25.

800-meter medley relay: 1. Shenandoah (Tysen Shaw, Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Brody Cullin) 1:36.92; Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Treyten Foster, Gage Sample, Ayden Johnson) 1:48.68.

1,600-meter medley relay: 5. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Tysen Shaw, River Smithhisler, Damien Little Thunder) 4:22.11.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Matthew Moutray, Tysen Shaw, Treyten Foster) 1:16.05.