Cullin, Laughlin earn event wins at Griswold

The Clarinda boys track and field team won four events to win their second meet title of the week, taking the Griswold Tiger Relays with 141 points, 37 better than runner-up Underwood.

Shenandoah won two events and finished fourth with 55 points. Essex tied for 12th with four points.

Treyton Schaapherder and Isaac Jones were double winners for the Cardinals. Schaapherder won the 800 meter run and 3200 meter run while finishing fifth in the 1500. His winning 3200 time was 10 minutes, 30.49 seconds with teammate Mark Everett finishing fourth. Schaapherder then won the 800 in 2:11.28 with teammate Michael Mayer second in 2:13.08. Kyle Wagoner was ahead of Schaapherder in the 1600 with a runner-up finish in 4:55.53.

Jones won the high jump and long jump for the Cardinals. He cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump title and took the long jump championship at 21-2. Tadyn Brown was just behind Jones at 21-1.25 to finish second in the long jump and Cole Baumgart cleared 5-8 to take third in the high jump.

Logan Green finished second in the shot put for the Cardinals with a best throw of 46-6. Tyler Raybourn was third in the 110 hurdles at 16.45 and Grant Jobe had his best throw of the season to take fourth in the discus at 125-7.

The Cardinals finished between second and fourth in every relay.

The 4x200 and 4x800 took runner-up finishes. The 4x200 team of Raybourn, Jones, Wyatt Schmitt and Brown finished in 1:34.50. The 4x800 team of Mayer, Alec Wyman, Brayden Hayes and Wagoner crossed the line in 9:03.51.

The same four athletes that were in the 4x200 were also third in the 4x100. The 4x400 team of Brown, Schmitt, Kade Engstrand and Hayes were also third. The 1600 medley took a third-place medal with Baumgart, Cooper Phillips, Ronnie Weidman and Wagoner. The shuttle hurdle relay team also took third with Xavier DeGroot, Schmitt, Levi Wise and Raybourn.

The 800 medley relay took fourth for the Cardinals with Adam Johnson, DeGroot, Engstand and Phillips.

Tyler Laughlin won another discus title to help lead Shenandoah’s efforts. His top throw on the day was 148-2.

Shenandoah’s Brody Cullin and Hunter Dukes were the top two finishers in the 200 with Cullin crossing the line in 23.87 and Dukes 24.19. Cullin added a third-place run in the 100 in 12.11.

Brandon McDowell placed fourth in the 800 for the Mustangs.

The 800 medley was Shenandoah’s top relay on the day taking a runner-up finish in 1:43.04 with Evan Holmes, Tysen Shaw, Dukes and Cullin. The 4x200 added a fourth-place mark with Dukes, Holmes, Cole Scamman and Cullin.

Essex’s points came from Tony Racine in the long jump as he placed fourth with a best jump of 19-9.25.

Essex is back on the track at its home meet Monday. Shenandoah travels to Glenwood Monday and Clarinda makes the trip to Audubon Tuesday.

Full Clarinda, Shenandoah Essex results (Top six places noted)

Team scoring: 1. Clarinda 141. 4. Shenandoah 55. 12. Essex 4.

100 meter dash: 3. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 12.11. 6. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 12.19. Kade Engstrand, Clarinda 12.51. Levi Wise, Clarinda 12.60. Taten Eighmy, Clarinda 12.70. Ayden Sunderman, Clarinda 12.89. Skylar Hall, Essex 13.89. Bradley Franks, Essex 16.06.

200 meter dash: 1. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 23.87. 2. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 24.19. Ronnie Weidman, Clarinda 25.21. Brayden Hayes, Clarinda 25.26. Cooper Phillips, Clarinda 25.27. Johnny Resh, Essex 25.50. Xavier DeGroot, Clarinda 25.67. Bradley Franks, Essex 34.54.

400 meter dash: Adam Johnson, Clarinda 58.26. Alec Wyman, Clarinda 58.53. Xavier Martin, Shenandoah 1:00.66. River Clark, Shenandoah 1:01.38. Nic Givens, Essex 1:07.34.

800 meter run: 1. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 2:11.28. 2. Michael Mayer, Clarinda 2:13.08. 4. Brandon McDowell, Shenandoah 2:19.34. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 2:29.35. Nic Givens, Essex 2:51.00. Keaton Anderson, Essex 3:27.02.

1600 meter run: 2. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda 4:55.53. 5. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 5:07.09. Damien Little Thunder, Shenandoah 5:18.68. Alec Wyman, Clarinda 5:55.97. Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah 6:04.17.

3200 meter run: 1. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 10:30.49. 4. Mark Everett, Clarinda 11:28.47. Keaton Anderson, Essex 16:04.48.

110 meter hurdles: 3. Tyler Raybourn, Clarinda 16.45. 5. Xavier DeGroot, Clarinda 17.00. Levi Wise, Clarinda 19.69. Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 19.89. Johnny Resh, Essex 21.17.

400 meter hurdles: Kolby McAndrews, Clarinda 1:05.00. Crayton Iversen, Clarinda 1:09.53. Cole Scamman, Shenandoah 1:09.68. Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex 1:11.59.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 148-2. 4. Grant Jobe, Clarinda 125-7. 6 Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda 121-7. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 110-0. Johnathan Staley, Essex 103-2. Kooper Nelson, Essex 77-10.5.

Shot put: 2. Logan Green, Clarinda 46-6. 5. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 42-1. Teagan Fichter, Clarinda 40-9. Kooper Nelson, Essex 37-9. Johnathan Staley, Essex 33-9.

High jump; 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 6-4. 3. Cole Baumgart, Clarinda 5-8. 5. Kolby McAndrews, Clarinda 5-6. Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex 5-2.

Long jump: 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 21-2. 2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 21-1.25. 4. Tony Racine, Essex 19-9.25. Ayden Sunderman, Clarinda 17-3.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Tyler Raybourn, Isaac Jones, Wyatt Schmitt, Tadyn Brown) 45.58. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Cole Scamman, Gage Sample, Tysen Shaw) 49.91. Essex (Johnny Resh, Qwintyn Vanatta, Skylar Hall, Tony Racine) 52.26.

4x200 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Tyler Raybourn, Isaac Jones, Wyatt Schmitt, Tadyn Brown) 1:34.50. 4. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Cole Scamman, Brody Cullin) 1:36.87. Essex (Tony Racine, Qwintyn Vanatta, Skylar Hall, Johnny Resh) 1:49.60.

4x400 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Kade Engstrand, Brayden Hayes) 3:44.63. 5. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell, Rafe Rodewald) 3:59.16. Essex (Nic Givens, Johnathan Staley, Keaton Anderson, Bradley Franks) 5:22.02.

4x800 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Alec Wyman, Brayden Hayes, Kyle Wagoner) 9:03.51. Shenandoah (Damien Little Thunder, Seth Zwickel, Dylan Kellogg, Rafe Rodewald) 9:50.90.

800 meter medley relay: 2. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Tysen Shaw, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin) 1:43.04. 4. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Xavier DeGroot, Kade Engstrand, Cooper Phillips) 1:46.74. Essex (Bradley Franks, Skylar Hall, Johnathan Staley, Nic Givens) 2:12.33.

1600 meter medley relay: 3. Clarinda (Cole Baumgart, Cooper Phillips, Ronnie Weidman, Kyle Wagoner) 3:59.84. 6. Shenandoah (Tysen Shaw, Ben Labrum, Seth Zwickel, Damien Little Thunder) 4:18.18.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Wyatt Schmitt, Levi Wise, Tyler Raybourn) 1:06.89. 6. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Michael Reed, Ben Labrum, Cole Scamman) 1:08.36.