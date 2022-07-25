Cyclone Fanatic Road Show coming to Clarinda Thursday

Iowa State football fans can meet some current Cyclone players in Clarinda Thursday evening.

The Cyclone Fanatic Road Show is making a stop at the Ice House in Clarinda Thursday, July 28, and all are invited for a chance to meet four current Cyclone football players. Fans will be able to get autographs and have their pictures taken with the current Cyclones.

CycloneFanatic.com is an Iowa State sports website that has two Clarinda High School graduates who do a lot of the work. Chris Williams is the publisher of the site and Jared Stansbury is the Managing Editor. Stansbury said the idea to bring something like this back to their hometown started several years ago, but became a serious topic of conversation last year.

“We have a really good sponsor that works with us in Le Claire (Iowa) and we did our first event with them last year,” Stansbury said. “It was great to go to eastern Iowa. That’s (Hawkeye) country so people out there don’t get an opportunity to do Cyclone stuff. We were driving back from there and Chris and I started talking of trying to grow this and make it accessible to everyone and decided it was probably time to go back to Clarinda. The folks at the Ice House stepped up and wanted to make it work.”

Iowa State players scheduled to be there are Will McDonald, Anthony Johnson, Isaiah Lee and Tayvonn Kyle. McDonald and Johnson have already played in starring roles on the Iowa State defense while Stansbury calls Lee and Kyle players “who have played a lot of snaps for Iowa State but will step into much bigger roles this year.”

There is no cost for the autographs and pictures and Stansbury said the event begins at 7 p.m.

“We’ll have (the players) set up at a table and people can come get in line, get an autograph and a picture with the guys,” Stansbury said. “We’ll have a little program where we’ll talk about the season and (the players) will give an outlook of how they think things will go this year. Nobody is going to get charged for anything. You’re not going to have to pay for an autograph or a picture. These guys want to do this and interact with the fans.”

Clarinda is one of four stops for the Road Show. They’ll be in Omaha the night before they are in Clarinda and then will make two stops in late August, one in Jefferson and then back to Le Claire.

Stansbury said Thursday’s stop should be a great night for everyone involved, including Cyclone fans across western Iowa.

“We can continue to grow our site and get new people in front of us,” Stansbury said. “We get some fans in who don’t get this kind of opportunity very often to hang out with some players and get to meet us and of course the players benefit as well. They are excited and looking forward to the opportunity to be able to get around the fans. That’s what it comes down to, doing it for the fans and we want to give back to Clarinda.”

Iowa State football opens its season Saturday, Sept. 3, at home against Southeast Missouri State.