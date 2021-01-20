Dailey's double-double not enough in Trojanettes' Corner Tourney opener

The Essex Trojanettes weren’t able to hang around at all at Fremont-Mills Monday, Jan. 18, in a 59-32 loss to open the Corner Conference Tournament.
These two teams and Stanton are in Pool A of the tournament. The Trojanettes play Stanton Tuesday while the Knights and Viqueens match up Wednesday.
Fremont-Mills took control early in beating the Trojanettes for the third time this season, leading 20-4 after the first quarter.
The Knight lead extended to 38-12 at halftime and 57-22 after three periods.
Elise Dailey led the Trojanettes with 10 points and 10 rebounds while Brooke Burns added nine points.
Riley Jensen contributed seven points and seven rebounds as the Trojanettes lost their sixth consecutive game to fall to 2-8 on the season.
Olivia Baker added four points and six rebounds. Desi Glasgo scored two points. Emma Barrett didn’t score, but finished the game with four assists.
The Knights improved to 7-5 and had nine athletes end the game in the scoring column, led by 14 points from Teagan Ewalt.
Boys Game
Taylor Reed scored 32 points and the Fremont-Mills Knights shot 60% from the field in a 77-27 win over Essex Monday, Jan. 18.
The game was the first in Pool A of the Corner Conference Tournament. Top seed East Mills also resides in Pool A.
The Knight offense clicked from the opening tip, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and 41 in the opening half in improving to 6-6 on the season.
Cooper Langfelt added 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Knights beat the Trojans for the third time this season.
Tucker Hadden led the Trojans with eight points and four rebounds.
Hadden shared the team rebounding lead with Johnny Resh, Tony Racine and Nash English. Racine scored five points and English put in four.
Four other Trojans scored off the bench. Kaden Peeler and Skylar Hall scored three points each while Payton Ashlock and Gage Sample both had two.
The Trojans fell to 2-10 and play at East Mills Tuesday to continue tournament pool play. The Wolverines and Knights will then play Thursday.