Dailey's double-double not enough in Trojanettes' Corner Tourney opener

The Essex Trojanettes weren’t able to hang around at all at Fremont-Mills Monday, Jan. 18, in a 59-32 loss to open the Corner Conference Tournament.

These two teams and Stanton are in Pool A of the tournament. The Trojanettes play Stanton Tuesday while the Knights and Viqueens match up Wednesday.

Fremont-Mills took control early in beating the Trojanettes for the third time this season, leading 20-4 after the first quarter.

The Knight lead extended to 38-12 at halftime and 57-22 after three periods.

Elise Dailey led the Trojanettes with 10 points and 10 rebounds while Brooke Burns added nine points.

Riley Jensen contributed seven points and seven rebounds as the Trojanettes lost their sixth consecutive game to fall to 2-8 on the season.

Olivia Baker added four points and six rebounds. Desi Glasgo scored two points. Emma Barrett didn’t score, but finished the game with four assists.

The Knights improved to 7-5 and had nine athletes end the game in the scoring column, led by 14 points from Teagan Ewalt.

Boys Game