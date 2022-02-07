Daly, Ettleman, Roof advance to district wrestling

Three Southwest Iowa athletes advanced out of a Class 2A sectional tournament Saturday, Feb. 5, in Harlan with runner-up finishes.

Seth Ettleman, Samuel Daly and Chance Roof all finished second in their weight class to secure their spot at a Class 2A district tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, in Glenwood. The top two in each weight class at the district tournament will advance to the state tournament.

The Warriors finished sixth in the team scoring with 106 points. The top four in the team standings finished with six district qualifiers each. Carroll won the team title with 183.5 points. Glenwood was next with 173, Harlan finished with 168.5 and Greene County 158. Red Oak took fifth overall with 139 points and one district qualifier.

Ettleman’s pin in the semifinals over Red Oak’s Brandon Erp secured his spot in the district tournament at 113 pounds. Ettleman would lose by fall to Glenwood’s Vincent Mayberry in the final, but Erp won the third place match, giving Ettleman the second qualifying position.

Daly dropped a 3-2 decision to Harlan’s Jeremiah Davis in the semifinal. There were only three athletes in the 220 bracket and Davis beat Glenwood’s Trent Patton in the final, giving Daly a shot at Patton for second. Daly took advantage with a win by fall late in the first period to secure the district spot.

While Daly had just two other athletes in his bracket, Roof only had one at 285, meaning he was into the district tournament. Roof lost by fall to Colton Wieland of Carroll in the final.

Two other Warriors had a wrestleback opportunity after losing in the semifinal, but both Kyle Kesterson and Hadley Reilly were unable to secure the win.

Kesterson had to wrestle a quarterfinal match and pinned Harlan’s Tytan Frohlich in less than a minute. Kesterson then lost by fall to Carter Drake of Carroll in the semifinals. Kesterson earned an 8-7 decision over Glenwood’s Reese Fauble in the third place match and with Drake winning his semifinal, Kesterson took on Brenner Gallagher of Greene County for the second qualifying spot. Gallagher was able to earn the fall late in the second period, though.

Reilly lost his semifinal match at 170 to Carroll’s Sterling Rodman. Reilly fell into the third place match, which he won by fall over Tyrel Jacobsen of Harlan. Rodman won the final, giving Reilly a match against Tyler Boldra of Glenwood for second place. Reilly lost by fall in the second period, ending his season.

Only one other Warrior made the semifinals, and that was Andreas Buttry at 106. Buttry won his quarterfinal match by fall over Ashley Schmid of Red Oak, but then suffered first period falls against Carroll’s Dreylen Schweitzer in a semifinal and Gavyn Winters of Greene County in the third place match.

Four additional Southwest Iowa athletes were in the field and all finished sixth after a 0-2 day. Gabe Johnson at 120, Philip Gardner at 132 and Kurt Speed at 152 were pinned in the quarterfinals and then again in the fifth place match. Dawson Erickson lost by fall in the 145 quarterfinals and then dropped a 10-2 major decision in the fifth place match.