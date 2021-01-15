Daoust to coach Shenandoah girls and boys tennis programs

Brian Daoust is now the head coach of the girls and boys tennis teams at Shenandoah High School.
The Shenandoah school board approved a proposal at their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 11, to have one head coach for both high school tennis teams and then an assistant for each team.
Daoust, who has been the girls head coach since 2007, will be the head coach. Girls assistant Marcia Johnson will stay on as an assistant. Shenandoah Activities Director Jon Weinrich said the district will advertise for the other assistant position.
The move comes after Tom French retired from his position as head boys coach in September, a position he held for nearly three decades.
“One thing that Coach French and I have always felt is important is to be involved with the youth programs and building that up,” Daoust said, “and to have that consistency going on into high school is really important. I knew that as things were getting down to the last few years with French that whatever we did we wanted to have whoever was there to be involved with the youth programs.”
With the success of the youth programs over the years, Daoust called the transition from youth to high school a “continuation or progression instead of starting all over.”
Daoust has worked with the boys in the youth program and said it made sense to make the change at this time and he was for taking over the boys program as well.
“I have coached guys in different sports and in tennis I have had them in Parks and Rec,” Daoust said. “I felt I could do that given the right support and if we could get the right assistants in place, the opportunity would work out for us to be successful in doing that.”
Weinrich said district officials like the idea of having one person as head coach of a certain sport when possible.
“We have done this with a couple other programs (bowling, track) and liked the idea of having one person in charge when possible,” Weinrich said. “Obviously with some sports it isn’t possible due to the time commitments. It does have some challenges that we will have to work through, but overall I think it brings some unity to the program.”
Weinrich added Daoust is definitely the right choice to lead both programs.
“Brian is a strong leader and is committed to making tennis for boys and girls successful in the future,” Weinrich said. “He has worked hard to make the girls program one of the top programs in our conference and has had a lot of success at the state level. Our boys have also been there at different times throughout their history. We have great facilities, lots of kids involved in our youth program and have someone at the top that has a very strong passion to make Fillie and Mustang tennis successful in the future.”
The Shenandoah tennis programs have two nice locations in town to practice and Daoust thinks having the programs work as one maximizes the resources for all of Shenandoah’s tennis athletes during the season.
“There are a couple different models to go with and I think we’ll use different models,” Daoust said when asked about what practice may look like. “Sometimes the guys will be at one and the girls at another, but sometimes, especially when we are figuring out rosters and needing to play matches, one site could be for matches and one for skills and fundamentals for those not ready to play matches. When you have one court open and three used for match play you’re limited to what you can do for drills, but if you have two courts open and six for match play, you can do a lot more on two courts.”
Daoust added when he played in high school, there were days the boys and girls varsity would practice together at one time and the boys and girls junior varsity would practice together at a different time.
“There are different models we can look at,” Daoust said, “and I’ll be doing some research to see what kind of hybrid model may work for us for the first year. It gives us a lot of flexibility.”
Daoust added the move to this coaching structure should give every tennis athlete, both on the girls and boys teams, more individual attention.
“Every athlete now has six eyes on them and that’s more people to give you opportunities to improve,” Daoust said. “For example, as it sat in previous years there were very few days that I could help the boys and they had very few times for anyone else (other than Coach French) to give them tips or pointers and by the time someone could it didn’t help much. In this situation, they will have contact with three coaches throughout the year. What I do or what I say may not hit home with a kid, but what one of the assistants might say might hit home. That’s been a positive for the girls program for years. It gives you a different way to look at things, or a different way to approach something.”
Daoust said each athlete will get the individual attention they need and he feels both the boys and girls programs will improve because of it.
Tennis practice can officially begin March 15 in Iowa and Daoust said the goal this spring, and every year, will be about each individual getting better.
“What I want is for a kid who joins, at any skill level, is improvement,” Daoust said. “I want them to develop a love for the game so they can continue to play beyond school and take it as something healthy to do with their life going forward.”
As far as team goals, he wants the kids to take that love of tennis and turn it into being a successful athlete.
“Our kids can compete with anyone in southwest Iowa and western Iowa,” Daoust said. “I know they can. It just depends on which ones will take off and go above and beyond. I think that’s for any sport, if a kid wants it badly enough and can get another group of kids to be enthusiastic about it, they can make anything happen.”
Daoust said his job is to inspire the kids as much as possible and give those that want to go above and beyond the needed tools to get there.
“We have to inspire and create the desire in them that they won’t accept anything less than their best,” Daoust said. “I have had teams that have been that way and teams that are okay with just being out and doing something. It’s their choice, but we want to be able to capitalize on it.”
Daoust hopes the third member of the Shenandoah coaching staff will be named soon. He said he doesn’t need a tennis genius, but said he would love someone that has some coaching experience and has been around high school kids.
This season will be a unique one with two new classes joining the program after last season was canceled.
The preliminary schedule has the first match of the season set for Tuesday, April 6, against Clarinda.