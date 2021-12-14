Davis leads Fillies to third-place finish at CBTJ Tournament

Clarinda sophomore Andi Woods finished third overall with a 384 series in leading the Cardinal girls bowling team to a runner-up finish at the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Holiday Tournament Friday, Dec. 10, at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

The Cardinals finished with a pin count of 2,239, well off of Lewis Central’s winning total of 2,670. Shenandoah finished third with 2,140 pins, just ahead of St. Albert’s 2,107 in the nine-team field. Taylor Davis led the Fillies with a fourth-place total of 359.

The Clarinda boys finished fourth overall with a pin count of 2,925, just six pins behind Urbandale and 18 behind Abraham Lincoln. St. Albert rolled to the title with 3,378. Shenandoah finished fifth with 2,844, just 14 ahead of Thomas Jefferson.

Woods brought the Cardinals home with a 228 second game to score her 384. Ally Johnson was next for Clarinda with a 200 first game to help her to a 346 series.

Dakota Wise rolled a 277, Kemper Beckel a 270 and Maddie Smith a 243 to make up the rest of Clarinda’s team total through the two individual games. Ryplee Sunderman added a 225.

The Cardinals’ top baker game was a 174.

Tyson Bramble and Colton Owens led the Cardinal boys with Bramble shooting a 423 series and Owens a 420. Owens rolled a 258 second game while Bramble’s 233 second game was his best.

Eli Vorhies put up a 393, Ronnie Weidman a 369 and Levi Wise a 340 for the Cardinals. All three had one game above 200. Karsten Beckel rounded out Clarinda’s effort with a 321.

The Cardinals were above 200 in the third and fourth baker games with a 236 and a 221.

Treye Herr and Dylan Gray led the Shenandoah boys. Herr followed a first game 211 with a 212 in his second game for the team’s top series at 423. Gray had high game with a 224 second game, helping him to a 420.

Seth Zwickel rolled a 214 second game to shoot a 384 overall for the Mustangs. Dalton Athen followed with a 374 and Alex Razee’s 332 rounded out Shenandoah’s team total through the individual games. Jonah Chandler finished with a 313.

The Mustangs opened the baker series with a 209, but that was their only game above 200.

Davis’ 359 series led Shenandoah girls with a 201 first game leading the way.

Payton Athen was next for the Fillies with a 292. Hannah Stearns followed with a 284, Emma Herr a 281 and Summer Maher a 213. Natalie VanScoy completed Shenandoah’s lineup with a 197 series.

The Fillies’ fourth game of the baker series was their best at 166.